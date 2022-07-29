MRU office of indigenization and decolonization offers day-long Tipi Teachings

by · July 29, 2022

Aside from learning about the traditional knowledge of the Blackfoot and Cree communities, participants of the Tipi Teachings course get to raise an actual tipi and participate in traditional ceremonies. Photo courtesy of Unsplash

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Print Edition

Archives