Album Review: The Dream by Alt-J

The Dream

Alt-J

Infectious Music and Atlantic Records

Score: A-

For indie and electronica lovers, The Dream is quite literally a dream come true for longtime fans of Alt-J. The four-year wait for their fourth studio album was definitely worth it. It is another great success for the British ensemble. The Dream serves as a playground for their stylistic expression, its slow pace unique from their other albums makes this the perfect winter listen.

“U&ME” had me reminiscing of “Taro” and “Hand-made” from their well-known album An Awesome Wave. While the slower tracks “Get Better” and “Philadelphia” set the mood for the rest of the album. My favourite standout track “Get Better,” featured their lead singer, Joe Newman, and his raw and raspy voice which complemented the mellow guitar strums and lyrics such as “Your shyness stoked my boldness.” It was a match made in heaven, perfect for fans of The Lumineers and Bon Iver.

My only critique is the lack of distinction between each song. At some moments it felt as if I was listening to one long track rather than three different songs, which was a little disappointing for a 12-track album.

Go ahead and take your daily walk while listening to this album, you’ll clear your mind with those melodramatic notes.

— Astrid Cunanan