Pete Davidson: please marry me

By Emme Larkins, Staff Writer

Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande and Phoebe Dynevor. What do these stunning women all have in common? Ahem – it’s not a what, but a who.

A 6’3 ft, tattooed, funny man has captured the hearts (and loins) of women both famous and not. Pete Davidson’s magnetism leaves many straight, cis-gendered men confused. Guys are asking themselves, why are these women obsessed with “butthole eyes” instead of their hard-body gym physiques?

They’ll wonder if it’s the tattoos, the IDGAF clothes, the money or the lanky physique. But we know they’re wrong. While giving us some bad boy energy, Davidson also embodies the perfect recipe of emotional intelligence, a splash of humour, a pinch of therapy and the awesome combination of self-awareness and self-deprecation.

In a Reddit forum about Pete Davison, user BrittLee8 commented, “He seems very genuine and he’s confident in his vulnerability. I get the feeling he is very focused and attentive with his partners.”

Davidson confirmed this with Paper Magazine.

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess. I try [to] go as above and beyond as possible…you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible,” Davidson said.

Another Reddit user icphx95 adds, “He’s like your weed dealer whom you feel safe around for some reason and when he starts cracking jokes, you realize you’d hook up with him.”

When you take a real look it’s clear to see that it’s not the physical similarities to a wet cigarette that attract the girls – it’s his vibe, his energy. But TikTok commenters, Tweeters and Reddit users who fantasize about the comedian have some pretty hefty competition.

Davidson’s swagger is primarily called into question when he bags women among the likes of Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande. Yet, your everyday “gym bros” and “alpha males” – as they title themselves – are quick to criticize when this new breed of dishevelled womanizers like Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly, or my personal favourite, Post Malone, paint their fingernails, dye their hair and sport tired-looking chic. But, it gets harder and harder to make fun when they’re hooking up with Hollywood’s hottest.

The Saturday Night Live (SNL) star soared to new heights of fame over the past year. Shockingly, Davidson’s become the leading man of pop culture. He might not fit the mold of being conventionally attractive, but he has obvious reasons for being such a catch. In the eyes of many, he is a stellar comedian, evidenced by him being the youngest cast member in SNL history. This title was previously held by comedy legend, Eddie Murphy.

He has also proved himself as an actor, producer and writer. Judd Apatow, esteemed director, shared with RogerEbert.com that he himself was a fan of Davidson from the time they met on the set of Trainwreck.

“Pete is a big-hearted person, he’s ridiculously funny, and there’s something fascinating about him…you root for him, there’s something about him that’s very vulnerable. But quietly, he’s a real artist who is not afraid to go to difficult places. He did something on [his] first movie that some people don’t even try to until their 12th movie. And it is a remarkable achievement…as an audience member you know it’s real,” Apatow said.

Many often also note that among the often-stoned star’s accomplishments, he is extremely close with his widowed mother. Davidson was a 21-year-old SNL star living in his mom’s Staten Island basement. Mama mia! There’s that personality coming through again – authenticity and relatability equals sexy as hell.

Also, y’all, he’s just nice. And today, that’s rare.

So instead of dissing the well-deserved pop culture buzz, cis boys would be well-served to learn from Davidson’s most excellent example. He manages to give us all the bad boy energy we crave while actually being one of the good ones.

Pete gets a 10 out of 10 in my book!