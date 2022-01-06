Try out a fun craft this finals season to relax!

By Katherine Funk, Contributor

This year’s finals seem to be particularly brutal. With all of the changes that we have had over the past few years, it can be difficult to constantly readjust and relearn how to, well, learn. While figuring out how to roll with the punches, many of us have taken up some sort of handwork. There has been a resurgence of arts and crafts like sewing, knitting, painting and all sorts of other creative endeavours.

Although working on a fun project might not solve all of your problems, it can certainly help with the stress! They can give you an outlet for your frustrations, an excuse to take some time for yourself and you get the satisfaction of a finished product made with your own two hands. Nothing can beat the feeling of looking at something you made after spending time and effort on it.

One of the greatest things about these kinds of creative outlets is that there is such a vast variety. Not great at drawing? No problem! Get annoyed by finicky things? There are always other options! One of my favourite popular ways to destress with art is through colouring pages. Adult colouring books aren’t quite as popular as they were a few years ago, but there are still tons of options available through book stores or you can just print out one of the many printable options available online for free. Colouring pages take out the effort needed to draw something. Because let’s face it — having a drawing not turn out the way you wanted it to is the last thing you need during exams. And they can be as complicated or as simple as you desire.

If you are looking for something a little more involved to do with your hands, needlework is a great option – knitting, crocheting, embroidery, cross-stitch and more. There is a world of possibilities. Handwork has also risen in popularity lately, so you can find some trendy, hilarious, or elegant patterns online. If you want to have a cross-stitch of a quote from your favourite T.V. show you will likely be able to find a pattern on Etsy. If you’re feeling a little more adventurous, you can always create a pattern by yourself. YouTube has tons of amazing tutorials to help you get started.

While I am a huge fan of all types of needlework, that might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Another fun way to clear your mind of exam stress is calligraphy. You do need certain types of equipment for traditional calligraphy, but modern calligraphy can be done with a sharpie, a pencil, or any other type of writing device that you have with you. This can also be a unique way to make holiday cards for friends and family.

Now, this is only a small sampling of crafts that you can get into this winter. There is a huge world of art for de-stressing out there. Digital drawings, painting, journaling, macrame are all examples of crafts that could help you get through the most stressful time of the school year. Whatever you do to relax over exam break, we wish you the best of luck!