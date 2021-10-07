Album Review: Home Video by Lucy Dacus

Home Video

Lucy Dacus

Matador

Score: B+

In Lucy Dacus’ third studio album titled Home Video, Dacus tells her very own coming-of-age story. Dacus’ autobiographical album discusses what it was like for her to question her faith and sexuality growing up in a religious household. Home Video invokes feelings of nostalgia, making listeners look back on the ups and downs of adolescence, but also reminds them of the trials and tribulations of adulthood.

On the first track, “Hot and Heavy,” Dacus plays with the innuendo-laced title, using “hot and heavy” to describe her current emotions: “Being back here makes me hot in the face/heavy memories weighing on my brain/hot and heavy in the basement of your parents’ place.”

On “Thumbs,” Dacus strays away from figure of speech and leans into sharper wording: “I would kill him/if you let me/I imagine my thumbs on the irises/pressing in until they burst.”

The only reason Lucy Dacus’ Home Video didn’t receive an A-grade rating is due to Dacus’ use of autotune on “Partner in Crime.” It was simply jarring after the rest of the tracks use her full instrumental band and her natural voice.

Overall, the album does an amazing job of following the coming-of-age trope, exploring firsts, unforeseen lasts, and personal growth. Home Video shows that it’s possible to look back on childhood and not cringe, but appreciate your growth.

— Abbie Riglin