Upcoming movies to put in your calendar

By Astrid Cunanan, Arts Editor

It comes as no surprise that digital streaming platforms have greatly benefited from people being able to watch in the comfort and safety of their own homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, who doesn’t miss the mouth-watering smell of freshly popped popcorn and overpriced treats from the theatre concession? Who doesn’t long for that chilly atmosphere and just being in a room filled with strangers sitting in excitement?

But whether you’re staying on your couch or making your way to your nearest movie theatre, here are seven upcoming movies to look forward to!

French Dispatch

Wes Anderson is known for his colourful style and intense symmetry in his work which always results in an incredibly aesthetically pleasing film. IMDb’s website describes this movie as “a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional twentieth-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch Magazine.” Head to your local theatre and see starring actors such as Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray and Frances McDormand on Oct. 22.

Dune

This sci-fi film adaptation takes place in the future on the planet of Arrakis where a young man goes on a mission to collect the most valuable substance in the universe to ensure the livelihood of his family and people. Find out what happens digitally on HBO Max or in theaters on Oct. 22. Back in December of 2020, Warner Bros. Pictures decided to release all their 2021 movies both in digital and in theatres due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright, known for his work on Baby Driver (2017) makes a comeback by directing a mystery film with actors such as Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie. As described on IMDb, this movie follows “an aspiring fashion designer mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker.” To uncover the past, head to your local theatre on Oct. 29.

Eternals

Look out, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is about to get bigger! Eternals is about a group of immortal beings living incognito on earth but when there’s trouble, the group assembles to fight the evil Deviants. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, the comic adaptation comes to Canadian theatres on Nov. 5 — you don’t want to miss out on this all-star cast on the big screen.

Spencer

You may have seen this viral and highly praised movie poster all over Twitter in the last month. Kristen Stewart takes on the role of the late Princess Diana in this new biographical film set in December 1991 during a royal Christmas vacation when the late Princess Diana decides to leave Prince Charles — watch this story unfold in theatres on Nov. 5.

House of Gucci

A tempestuous marriage between the head of Italian luxury brand Gucci and his wife leads to trouble. On Nov. 24, watch Lady Gaga return to the big screen alongside Adam Driver to find out what happens.

Don’t Look Up

Two subordinate astronomers must ring the alarm and go on a media tour when they find out a comet is heading straight towards the earth, potentially ending life as we know it. This Netflix film is set to release in Canada on Dec. 24. With a cast full of A-list celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet, you will surely be entertained.