3 Tips to Help You Stay Healthy This Semester

By Cyrille Casimero, Contributor

As a university student, it can be hard maintaining healthy habits. Our days are already full with classes, jobs, homework, commuting and the list goes on! A change of routine from a busy summer to an even busier semester can be overwhelming. It can feel like just as you start settling into your new routine, you’re hit with midterms and assignments!

But to be successful in everything we do, we have to be aware of how we treat our bodies both inside and out. Here are some simple tips you can do to stay healthy this semester:

1. Carry a water bottle

Whether you’re going to class, work or running errands, always try to bring a water bottle! We all need to be hydrated throughout the day. Dehydration reduces the brains capability of retaining information — we need to actively remember to not let that happen! Water also helps prevent headaches and aids in keeping you alert. Personally, water helps me when I start yawning or when my eyes are starting to feel heavy. The more water I drink, the more I start to wake up! It also helps having to refill your water bottle, you’re able to leave the room for a minute or two to stretch your body out.

2. Activities that match the season

It can be hard to stay active during the colder months, especially with assignments and exams always around the corner. It can also be hard to stay consistent with being active, especially if it’s going to the gym five times a week. I applaud anyone who consistently goes because it takes dedication and hard work.

If the gym isn’t for you, I recommend going on walks! Just imagine walking through a park with light snow covering the trees and pavement, it’s definitely a magical feeling. Whether you choose to go alone, with your besties or your boo, you won’t regret going out.

Sledding is also a great and fun workout! For a $15 sled and a big hill, you’ll definitely be huffing and puffing your way through. Exercise is one of the ways that our bodies can rest and recover from all the stress we face in our daily lives. Try to get plenty of sunlight. You can also take Vitamin D or supplements to help!

3. Mental Health

By taking care of ourselves mentally, it can help prevent physical illness. We are able to concentrate, retain information and have a better memory capacity if we are actively trying to take care of ourselves. Getting into the habit of journaling, reading self-help books and meditating is always a good way to start.

Meditating doesn’t always mean sitting with our legs crossed, eyes closed and saying “om”, it can be as simple as sitting in silence without being on your phone. You can also try thinking of things that you are grateful for or reflecting on the day. There are also plenty of apps you can download on your phone to guide you with meditating or you can search up videos on YouTube too!

Writing down positive thoughts and affirmations every day also helps by giving you a boost of confidence in the morning. I recommend having your affirmations written down in your notes app or in your journal — somewhere that is easily accessible. Try to take a few minutes to write down something that you successfully accomplished, maybe receiving a good grade or winning a soccer game. These little things will help you see yourself in a more positive light and can be a great encouragement.

Connecting with others is also a really important part of taking care of our mental wellbeing, so make sure to keep in contact with your friends and family. If you’re struggling and need someone to talk to, you can contact Wellness Services at Mount Royal University and they will take great care of you.

These are just a few tips to stay healthy while having a busy work and school life. I understand that it can be overwhelming at times, but don’t forget to be kind and patient with yourself. It may seem like a chore now but it takes time to build a habit. Try choosing one of these habits to start implementing in your everyday life, eventually it will stop feeling like a chore and it’ll be something that’s just part of your routine. By starting one of these habits once a week you’ll start to see results in no time, the only regret you’ll have is not starting earlier.