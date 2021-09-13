Album Review: Solar Power by Lorde

Solar Power

Lorde

Universal Music NZ Ltd

Score: B

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde’s highly anticipated album, Solar Power, is unquestionably sunnier than her past releases. Her past albums that speak of heartbreak were loved by her fans. And so, nostalgic for her old sound, some fans felt disappointed by this new, upbeat tone: “let the bliss begin” she writes in the record’s titular song.

Truthfully, however, the album really isn’t all that “blissful.” What it does instead is showcase Lorde’s talent as a lyricist, letting her tell the audience who she was and who she is now. Songs like “Secrets from a girl (Who’s Seen It All)” and more are clear pensive notes for the singer and best shows the maturity of her songwriting.

Still, there are several junctures where her music and verses just don’t flow in the way many have come to expect from Lorde. With sometimes unfitting rhythm, it can seem as she says herself in “Big Star” that she’s got “so much to tell you/ and not enough time to do it in.” The biggest fault of the album, however, is its repetition which made it difficult to truly appreciate Solar Power’s strengths. Still, with a bit of intentional listening, the album’s two or three gems are certain to stand out. You’ll just have to listen for yourself.

— Megan Creig