Satisfy your sweet tooth with these 3 newly opened dessert shops in Calgary

by Riggs Zyrille Vergara, Publishing Editor

Calgary seems to never run out of unique delicacies offered by their local shops, cafes and restaurants. Walking through the stretch of Kensington or 17th Avenue can easily become a journey of food galore discovery. And especially if you’re an enthusiast of desserts, you’re always looking for that new source of sweet tooth satisfaction.

In this article, The Reflector tells you about three much-awaited newly opened dessert shops you must visit on your next food trip.

Pablo Cheese Tart

Japan loved it and now it’s Calgary’s turn to get a bite of these sweet and gooey cheese tarts boasted by Pablo Cheese Tart. Located in the northwest part of Calgary, the Osaka-based brand was flocked by dessert-lovers when it opened last July 23, partly because of an extra free freshly baked cheese tart for their first 50 customers.

Selling out almost every day since their opening, Pablo Cheese Tart has definitely become a quick favourite for Calgarians. Calgary is one of the three locations in Canada lucky to have a franchise of the dessert restaurant.

From classic flavours like matcha and blueberry to exciting ones like roasted marshmallow almond chocolate and white chocolate raspberry, this restaurant has a lot of choices that will keep you coming back.

Chunk’d

What started as an online business, Chunk’d is now available to be visited as a physical shopping space in Kensington since June. Formerly known as BFF Cookies, the company started with an unfulfilled craving of chunky cookies available in Calgary from the owners.

Chunk’d cookies are known for its soft scrumptious fillings like Nutella, peanut butter, cheesecake and more. It opposes the crispy outside of the cookie that’s usually loaded with sweets like M&Ms, chocolate chips, Oreo crumbs and more. Make sure to get early as their cookies get sold out quickly, even the weird new flavours that they offer.

Candy Shop Café

If you happen to visit 17th Ave., you must swing by its newest dessert and cocktail bar, Candy Shop Café. From a boozy banana split daiquiri milkshake to a dessert sushi platter, Candy Shop Café has everything for any kind of dessert and cocktail lover. Enjoy the lovely atmosphere of rose-filled walls, graffiti neon lights and dazzling chandeliers with your friends during a lovely afternoon.

Their patio and interior tables were filled during their grand opening back in July 21. Make sure to book a reservation online so you don’t have to wait long to try their delectable catalogue of sweets.