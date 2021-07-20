3 music festivals in Calgary to look forward to this summer

by Riggs Zyrille Vergara, Publishing Editor

With provincial and city-wide pandemic regulations easing, many businesses started re-opening and inviting more consumers back into their establishments. One of the sectors hit the hardest last year were live events, concerts and festivals.

This year, these festivals have geared up for their expected comebacks. If you’ve waited for more than a year to dance and vibe to outdoor music festivals in Calgary this summer, here are three great music festivals that might interest you.

Summer Serenades

You may have never heard of this name before but it’s a familiar face for festival goers in Calgary. Summer Serenades is what the Calgary Folk Music Festival named their 42nd annual event happening at Prince’s Island Park from July 22-28. But instead of their set-up where they have multiple stages, they’re presenting an outdoor concert series through a collaboration with ATB.

One ticket grants entry for 4 adults with room for an additional two children 12 and under. Don’t forget your tarps or blankets that should be no bigger than 6×8 feet! Audiences will witness a diverse collection of Canadian artists while being seated on tarp plots on the ground two meters away from each other. Other pandemic regulations include wearing masks and social distancing through a reduced audience capacity of 15%.

If you want to witness the musical acts but don’t have the money or time to go out, check out their Youtube channel where they’re streaming the performances all week for free. Through a collaboration with the National Arts Centre, online spectators will also see artists’ interviews, special guests and more.

With nightly performances from recognizable musicians the Cowboy Junkies, Dan Mangan, Lido Pimienta and The Halluci Nation and afternoon matinee performances on the weekend, Summer Serenades surely has a lot to offer.

Check out their full schedule at: https://www.calgaryfolkfest.com/summer-serenades/schedule

Calgary International Blues Festival

Another familiar summer go-to event is the Calgary International Blues Festival. Presented by the Calgary Blues Music Association, the 17th annual iteration of their live concerts will be held at Shaw Millenium Park from July 29 to August 1, followed by their much-awaited Twilight Blues dance parties.

The festival will also include free events from July 26-28 in various locations with well-known musicians like Ron Burke & Alittle Voodoo, Russell Jackson and Mike Watson.

Wearing masks and social distancing are not required but greatly recommended by the organizers. Enhanced sanitization will also be provided at the venue.

Check out their full schedule at: https://calgarybluesfest.com/calgary-bluesfest/schedule/

TD JazzYYC Summer Festival

For fans of jazz all Alberta, JazzYYC partners with TD to present TD JazzYYC Summer festival from August 19-22. The festival features more than 25 different Calgarian acts with both virtual and in-person performing venues available all over the province.

Celebrated jazz performers like 2020 Western Canadian Music Awards Winning artist Audrey Ochoa, Western Canadian Music Awards Jazz Album of the Year nominee Jim Brenan Quintet and JUNO nominated guitarist Jim Head are only some of the musicians who will be featured in the festival.

Check out their schedule and venues at: https://www.jazzyyc.com/summer-jazz-festival-2021/