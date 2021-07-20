3 music festivals in Calgary to look forward to this summer

by · July 20, 2021

Many live events like concerts and festivals had to make a lot of changes in the way they organized in order to ensure public health and safety in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of Unsplash

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Print Edition

Archives