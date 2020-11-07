Album Review: Love Goes by Sam Smith

LOVE GOES

Sam Smith

Capitol Records

Score: B-

Sam Smith’s new album, Love Goes, doesn’t surprise me at all. The album, while beautiful and deep just felt like a parrot — majestic, but repeating the same thing over and over. From “Diamonds” to “Breaking Hearts” to “Fire on Fire,” it just felt like the difference in content was paper-thin.

Love Goes feels like a series of love letters compiled into an album. But that’s basically all of it. To put it bluntly, it was just love and I wanted more. It felt like watching a prodigy not putting their heart into their craft because something at home was distracting them. It’s disheartening, especially for a voice that could shatter my heart in one note.

But that’s not to say the album is necessarily bad, it’s just about one subject. Despite this, there were still lyrics that shook me to my core. In “Forgive Myself,” Sam sings a self-reflective melody that seems to be as much for themselves as their former partner.

Perhaps it’s everything that’s been happening with the pandemic and the state of the world but it just felt like Sam was not focused. I am still hopeful for the next album, but now maybe a little less than I was before.

– Keoputhy Bunny