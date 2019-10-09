The Madden Curse proves to be true

By Sajan Jabbal, Contributor

The NFL is into week five of the 2019-20 season which also means all you hardcore Madden gamers are in full swing for your annual football video game entertainment. The Madden franchise and the athletes chosen for the cover are prized. But in fact, gracing the cover has proven to be detrimental for many athletes.

From injuries, to scandals the Madden Curse is real and here is the proof.

Madden ‘01: Eddie George

A star running back of the Tennessee Titans, he set career highs in rushing yards and touchdowns. In playoffs however, he bobbled a pass that was intercepted during the AFC Divisional round. The next year, he had the worst statistical season of his life. He was never the same after gracing the Madden cover.