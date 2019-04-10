Summer events you won’t want to miss in 2019

In less than a month, school will be officially over — well, at least for university students. So, pack up those bags and put those textbooks aside as it is time to enjoy the warm months ahead.

Although many are already anticipating a string of summer festivals, raves and activities, here’s a few Calgary events you may not want to miss.

Onesie Run

April 7

Calgary’s one and only Onesie Run is being conducted by the Calgary Humane Society — a facility that offers multiple services for pets and pet owners. The shelter provides animal care and supports pet owners who adopt from their centre.

This event is an opportunity for friends and family to spend time with their beloved fur babies in a community that respects and supports their welfare. For all ticket prices, visit calgaryhumane.ca.

Menopause the Musical

May 16 – 18

Menopause the Musical is coming to the Martha Cohen Theatre in downtown Calgary. The musical that started over 17 years ago has already been performed in 16 countries. Calgarians now have a chance to meet the characters at the centre of the play — four women who have nothing in common other than the symptoms of menopause. The parody is set to play tunes from the 60s to the 80s, and promises to have audiences dancing and cheering in their seats.

Pride and Prejudice

June 1

This is for all of you Jane Austen fans who loved her book, Pride and Prejudice, published in 1813. Be ready to transport yourselves into the world of Darcy and Elizabeth in this summer ball to be held at the Fairmont Palliser on Ninth Ave. and 13th St. S.W. The program even includes dance lessons which guests can access prior to the event. Don’t have anything to wear? Not to worry because prideandprejudiceball.ca has got you covered with a list of costume rental destinations you may want to visit before this 19th century ball.

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour

July 24

It’s not every day when your favourite 90s boy band makes a comeback, let alone come to your city. The Backstreet Boys will be performing at the Scotiabank Saddledome in part of their DNA world tour. Ticket prices start at $39 and are still on sale on Ticket Master.

Pet-A-Palooza

July 29 & 30

Pet lovers will be flocking to Eau Claire in downtown Calgary for this event. Why? Because it’s the city’s summer pet festival that will be hosting a series of activities like bulldog and weiner dog racing competitions, a puppy stampede and dock diving. This weekend event is free and open to all Calgarians and their pets.