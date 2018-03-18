Scoobynatural is finally here

By Sabrina Harmata, Staff Writer

Get ready for the grooviest episode of Supernatural yet.

On March 29, the Winchester brothers team up with the famous Mystery Inc. in an animated episode every Scooby-Doo and Supernatural fan should watch. Seriously, if you miss this mystery-solving extravaganza, you really need to sort out your priorities. I’m giving you two weeks notice, so that should be enough time to rearrange your study schedule and set an alarm for the most exciting thing in Scooby-Doo since the live-action movies with Freddie Prinze Jr.

What makes this episode so exciting is the myriad of possibilities it presents. Plus, since they announced the episode last May, fans have had plenty of time to wonder at what they might be doing. So far, there haven’t been very many details released and I doubt we’ll get any more before it airs, but this isn’t a bad thing. It gives us even more of an opportunity to ponder over what might be in store. First, being the issue of transportation. Will they be using the Winchesters’ beloved Impala or the Scooby gang’s iconic Mystery Machine? Will they simply stick to their respective cars? Will Dean and Fred bond over their love for their vehicles or will their differences in opinion cause a rivalry? At this point, anything can happen.

Even though Scooby and Shaggy would cower in situations where Dean takes control and saves the day, these three characters do have one thing in common that guarantees creative opportunities. Their incredible love of food. I wouldn’t even be surprised if they had a food eating contest. I just know Dean’s going to take advantage of the fact that he’s animated and shove whole food items down his throat in one bite, while Sam stares at him in terror. On top of this, there are always the Scooby snacks. Will Dean share Scooby and Shaggy’s mutual love for the dog treats? Or will eating dog food be where he draws the line? Will his former experience as a dog influence his decision? There are so many crazy possibilities with this one.

Everyone knows that every group of crime-fighters has their very own nerdy researcher and planner. Mystery Inc. have Velma and Fred, while Sam fulfills this position for the Winchesters. Given Fred’s controlling nature, chances are Sam and Velma will work more cohesively together for finding necessary evidence and creating traps. If this happens, I fully expect Fred to be jealous of their cooperation. He might even go out of his way to try setting up his own trap for the monster in the hopes of catching it himself and exhibiting his superiority. Who knows? This might be the perfect opportunity to show Fred the importance of teamwork over sheltering his fragile ego.

Another possibility presents itself in the fact that one thing is sure about Dean. The man will never miss a chance to hit on an attractive woman. Even though Daphne is a cartoon (well, most of the time), there’s no doubting her beauty and her effect on men. I already know that my favourite part of the episode will be the moment when Daphne turns Dean down, because she has way too much self-respect to fall for him. Now, if this moment is completely missing, the CW will have some serious explaining to do, not only because they will have passed up a perfect opportunity, but also because they will have ignored the fact that Dean already admitted his love for her in season two episode 11. With this in mind, I’d have a really hard time believing Dean would skip his one and only chance to flirt with his favourite animated character. I hope he comes up with a creative way to do it too.

Character similarities aren’t the only thing that makes this episode chalk full of potential. As previously hinted at, season nine episode five features Dean mind-melding with a dog and although he doesn’t transform into one, he does adopt their behaviour and he gains the ability to speak with animals for a certain amount of time. Unfortunately, animals in the Supernatural universe can’t talk, so I’m sure Scooby and Dean will have a lot to say to each other. Maybe Scooby can finally fill Dean in on the real reason dogs were put on this earth, since the dog from the episode was so conveniently cut off by the spell wearing out.

What makes this episode most promising, though, is the fundamental difference between the two worlds. One has monsters, while the other relies on the premise that monsters aren’t real, but that they are simply people behind masks. This presents us with two options. Either the brothers will be forced to reveal the truth to the gang and crush everything they ever believed in, or Mystery Inc. will prove to be right and the Winchesters will look like fools, something that doesn’t happen too often.

Although one is obviously a darker story, while the other is more comedic, I’d be satisfied with the episode going either way, as each storyline has their own appeal, because I have complete confidence that both would be entertaining. But, I am a little bit biased. Given that the cast have hinted at it being a darker version of Scooby-Doo, I’d bet the episode will contain real monsters. We’ll have to wait and see.