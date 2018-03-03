CD Review: Room Inside the World by Ought

Room Inside the World

Ought

Merge Records

Score: B-

Montreal art-rockers Ought have had a whirlwind few years. Finding success with 2014’s More than Any Other Day (still one of the best albums to come out of the recent post-punk revival) and a mid-quality solo record from vocalist Tim Darcy, it’s sad to announce their latest doesn’t quite live up to the hype.

The nine-track Room Inside the World finds the four-piece channeling early goth-rock progenitors Bauhaus more than anything, but without the gusto and half the flair.

“Disgraced In America,” the only real stand-out, possesses faint glimmers of the band’s former vitriol, but it’s the second track in and the rest of the album plays like a slog.

In short, this album is what Ought not to do.

Alec Warkentin