Love and popcorn are in the air

5 movies to watch during the month of love

By Shelby Dechant, Contributor

Feb. 14 may be the one day of the year that is completely devoted to love, but it’s undeniable that the topic of love is more present than usual for all of February’s 28 days. Whether you’re Facebook official, single, casually dating, or involved in something a little more complicated, this is the perfect time of year to reflect on love, both the good and the bad. Since we all know there’s no better way to look at our own love lives than after comparing them to the movies, here’s a list of films fit for any day of the month. If you’re dreaming of a summer love, in the mood for a tear jerker, or looking for something to make you thankful you’re no longer navigating the dating scene, there’s something for you. Grab some popcorn, maybe a date and embrace this month of love.

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Where to watch it: iTunes

There’s no choice but to make this movie number one on the list. Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler come together to create one of the greatest romantic duos. If you’ve been day dreaming of travelling to Europe and falling in love, this one’s for you. A cast of skilled actors, dreamy Irish countryside scenes and an honest view of love’s ups and downs is what you will find in this pick. It’s a movie you can laugh and cry to and a flick that will surely resonate with anyone.

The Fifty Shades Trilogy (2015-2018)

Where to watch it: iTunes and in theatres

The third movie in the Fifty Shades trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed, just whipped its way into theatres. That’s the perfect excuse to make your significant other binge watch the first two with you and then drag them along to the movies for a hot and heavy date night. The Fifty Shades series definitely has a bad reputation, but the love story between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele may be one of the greatest in any movie to come out in the past decade. Big claim, I know, but head to the theatres to find out for yourself.

I, Tonya (2017)

Where to watch it: In theatres

I, Tonya is not the movie to see if you are wanting a light hearted love story. This may be a good movie for the individuals out there who are not big Valentine’s Day supporters. The fresh bio-pic based off of the true story of the Olympic figure skater, Tonya Harding, is an unconventional pick for a classic Valentine’s day film. But it is definitely one to watch if you need a reminder that being single is great and that relationships can ruin your blossoming figure-skating career and change your life forever. Again, this may be one for the anti-valentiners.

Eat, Pray, Love (2010)

Where to watch it: Netflix

If you’re feeling stuck in a rut, sick of the winter blues and unfulfilled, Eat, Pray, Love is the movie you should be watching tonight. Julia Roberts plays Liz, a divorced woman travelling the world in hopes to find the fulfillment she is missing. This movie will inspire you and have you looking at one way ticket prices to Italy. Plus, nothing’s more romantic than a spur of the moment vacation.

Molly’s Game (2017)

Where to watch it: In theatres

If you’re feeling a little bit overwhelmed with all of the chocolate hearts, cushy-couples posting on Instagram and the constant talk about love, Molly’s Game is the perfect pick for you. Not only is it a great movie, it is also one that doesn’t have a love story. It seems that almost every Hollywood blockbuster nowadays has some sort of love story, so finding one that didn’t shoehorn in some romantic subplot was refreshing. I sat in the theatre watching and waiting for the titular Molly to fall in love with one of the players in her titular game, or even her lawyer, but no. No love story ever came about. The movie was purely about the true story of Molly Bloom and her infamous poker games and it was quite fun. If you do have a significant other that tends to hate the classic romantic-comedies or love-soaked dramas, this is one they would appreciate as well.