Is lab-grown chocolate the next Frankenstein?

by · October 23, 2026

Many candy companies are investing in lab-grown cacao start-ups that use AI to create authentic cacao ingredients. Photo courtesy of Towfiqu Barbhuiya / Pexels

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector September 17, 2026

Archives