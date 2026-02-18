MRU JUSTICE ADVOCATES PHOTO WALL

Nadoo Abaagu, Staff Writer
The MRU Justice Advocates is a club at Mount Royal University (MRU) in Calgary. As part of their stated mission of empowering students and supporting the marginaliszed, they host monthly art assemblies, which combine arts, crafts, and community with justice advocacy. For their January art assembly, the club looked at Canada’s immigration policy throughout the years, and then explored it through a cross-cultural activity: henna.
The MRU Justice Advocates hold art assemblies monthly at Mount Royal University. With each art assembly, the club discusses different justice topics and then explores them with arts and crafts. Photo by Nadoo Abaagu
The MRU Justice Advocates collaborate with the Palestine Advocacy Club for their January art assembly. The club shares a poster exhibit with the Palestinian flag and olive branches. Photo by Nadoo Abaagu
President of the MRU Justice Advocates, Erika Ortiz, shares educational content about the Canadian Immigration system with guests of the club’s art assembly on Jan.uary 28, 2026. The students have come to enjoy some henna art and, but also to learn. Photo by Nadoo Abaagu
MRU student Arashdeep Mann henna design is spontaneous with a series of circles on her palms and fingers. Photo by Nadoo Abaagu
Parvaan Toor, an experienced henna artist and the event manager for of the MRU Justice Advocates’ January art assembly, creates a henna design for Erika Ortiz, president of the advocates. Photo by Nadoo Abaagu
For those new to henna, henna template cards can be used to practice before moving on to their hands. Photo by Nadoo Abaagu