MRU JUSTICE ADVOCATES PHOTO WALL

Nadoo Abaagu, Staff Writer

The MRU Justice Advocates is a club at Mount Royal University (MRU) in Calgary. As part of their stated mission of empowering students and supporting the marginaliszed, they host monthly art assemblies, which combine arts, crafts, and community with justice advocacy. For their January art assembly, the club looked at Canada’s immigration policy throughout the years, and then explored it through a cross-cultural activity: henna.