Paring back the price of produce: SAMRU and Fresh Routes Mobile Grocery Store

Karra Smith, Staff Writer

As prices for essentials continue to rise across the nation, food insecurity is becoming a larger concern. According to a 2021 article by MacLean’s, roughly 40 per cent of post-secondary students deal with food insecurity — but Mount Royal University’s (MRU) student association (SAMRU), in partnership with Fresh Routes Mobile Grocery Store, is working to provide students with affordable options.

In 2024, Alberta Health Services (AHS) and PROOF reported that almost one in three households in the province experienced food insecurity daily, and with grocery prices continuing to rise in the constantly shifting economy, access to healthy food at reasonable rates is becoming harder to find.

However, Fresh Routes Mobile Grocery service is working with the community to relieve some of the burden. The program is designed to provide affordable food to individuals across Calgary. The not-for-profit organization focuses on making healthy, fresh options accessible to all — including individuals here at MRU.

Koin Da-silva, volunteer and support services coordinator with SAMRU, says part of what makes this initiative so effective is the ease it provides students.

“So since we’re always there on Thursdays and students are always on campus, they can easily access the market,” Da-silva says.

Kat Barry, a student shopper at the mobile store, says that although the market isn’t her primary source for groceries, it is very helpful for adding something extra to her Thursday lunch.

“I’d probably have more use for it if I lived on campus because it can be a bit hard getting home everything from here with transit,” says Barry.

For some post-secondary students, nutritious meals are few and far between, which is another key reason Barry appreciates the work done by SAMRU and Fresh Routes.

“I think it’s a great initiative to be having on campuses as well, because frankly, I don’t think there are enough university students who eat vegetables,” Barry says.

The accessibility of this program is only part of the appeal for the market goers. Da-silva says one major aspect that sets the mobile grocery store apart from the average food retailer is the prices.

“I believe we try to be either 30 or 40 per cent less than regular grocery stores, or at least match the price if we cannot be lower,” says Da-silva. “So, you know, if a student is struggling with food security, we are able to make it a bit more affordable for them.”

Another MRU student, Marye Bakker, says the quality of Fresh Route’s produce makes shopping here her first choice.

“I feel like a lot of grocery stores overcharge, and a lot of their food is more rotten, so I feel it’s better here,” she says.

For Bakker, the only suggestion to improve the Mobile Grocery Store going forward is to add variety, while Da-silva says the only detail she would change is the hours of operation.

“I think maybe making it a bit longer, but because we are in partnership with Fresh Routes, we have to stick to a certain time,” says Da-silva.

As for the future of this program within SAMRU, Da-silva says they hope to remain in association with Fresh Routes and continue providing ongoing food support for the students of MRU.

“We do plan to continue it as much as possible, but again, that doesn’t depend only on us.”