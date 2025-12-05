Save Our Slopes petition hopes to stop mining in the eastern Rockies

Karra Smith, Staff Writer

Despite the provincial government’s decision to reinstate coal mining in the eastern Rockies, individuals across the province have shown their support for the mountain terrain, with the petition “Save Our Slopes” reaching just over 20,500 signatures out of their 25,000-signature goal.

As Albertans continue to voice their concerns over Energy Minister Brian Jean’s decision to lift the coal mining moratorium, a petition created by the Land Lovers Network has gained significant traction, sparking conversations about nature conservation efforts.

Save Our Slopes is an Alberta coalition focused on protecting the Rockies from the potential harm caused by mining. The website for the cause states that damage done to the mountains and surrounding areas is irreversible, and the support of Albertans is necessary in stopping the mines from proceeding.

“The eastern Slopes are Alberta’s lifeline—once defaced and polluted, they’re lost forever,” the website says.

The concerns about mining outlined by Save Our Slopes include the health risks posed by air pollution and the economic decline in surrounding municipalities.

Another key concern being called out by the organisation is the aspect of water control and potential contamination.

Dr. Jeff Pollock, professor and chair of the earth and environmental sciences department at Mount Royal University (MRU), says impacts on water cannot be fully predicted until the corporations overseeing these reserves release their environmental strategies.

“It’s kind of impossible to fully know what that could be until the details of how the mining company would approach those,” Pollock says. “Do they have a plan for mitigating water contamination in runoff or to minimize any disruption to groundwater?”

However, it’s not just the process of the coal mines that are being questioned, but also their relevance to the current economy.

While Pollock says mineral development is crucial for societal growth, Jared Blustein, executive director for Calgary Climate Hub, says the development of other energy sources makes the need for coal questionable.

“It’s not going to compete with the advancements of renewables and the renewable revolution that’s happening right now across our world,” said Blustein.

As the Calgary Climate Hub works closely with the Land Lovers Network to support the petition, Blustein says now is the opportunity for Albertans to demand meaningful climate policies.

“We’ve had a government essentially be deaf to the wishes of the Albertan peoples for far too long,” says Blustein. “I think this is in many ways one of the many straws that are breaking the camel’s back, so to speak.”

Blustein encourages anyone looking for more information on climate issues to check out the Calgary Climate Hub’s website.

The Reflector reached out to Brian Jean’s office three times, but did not receive a response.