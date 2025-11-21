Guide to giving your mental wellbeing a boost

Anais Loeppky, Contributor

Let’s be so real, sometimes surviving this time of year can feel like trying to catch smoke with bare hands. A 2022 survey by Statistics Canada shows that Canadians are far more likely to experience major depressive episodes in the winter compared to the summer months.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) impacts nearly three per cent of Canadians and is defined as a severe onset of depression during weather changes. However, not every rough patch is considered a mental health condition.

The Centre for Innovation in Campus Mental Health says 15 per cent of the nation goes through the “winter blues,” which is a milder form of SAD characterised by “low energy, irritability, and low mood.”

Even if someone doesn’t meet the clinical criteria for conditions like depression or anxiety, for example, periods of stress or constant worry can take a real toll on daily life.

With all the chaos that life loves to throw, it can sometimes seem impossible to find a moment to breathe, let alone take care of oneself. Here are a few doable ways to support mental well-being amid the hustle and bustle.

Romanticise the little things

It sounds silly, but intentionally making the small things feel extra special can make a big difference. Something as simple as lighting a candle when studying or sipping morning coffee from a favourite mug can change the tone of an entire day.

According to the American Psychological Foundation, paying attention to small sensory experiences—taste, smell, touch, and sight—can reduce stress and improve emotional well-being. Minimal touches can really make any day feel extra precious.

Gratitude journaling

Keeping a gratitude journal has become pretty trendy lately—and research from Harvard Health Publishing shows it’s for good reason. A 2024 publication by Maureen Salamon summarises findings from the Nurses’ Health Study, saying that people who regularly reflect on what they’re grateful for tend to feel happier and more optimistic about their lives. Additionally, participants with a high overall gratitude score had a nine per cent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular, respiratory, and other diseases.

“We know that gratitude makes people feel happier,” the study reads. “That in itself has a small effect on mortality risk…they’re more likely to show up for medical appointments or exercise.”

It’s easy to forget to pause and appreciate the little things, but a gratitude journal makes it simple to build that reflection into one’s daily routine. The article recommends asking oneself questions such as who you’re grateful for, life events you’re looking forward to, and what you might currently be taking for granted.

Curate your digital space

While eliminating screens from daily life isn’t realistic, being mindful of which accounts are followed and where attention is given can make all the difference. Algorithms often seem to know people better than even their closest friends, so guiding them toward positive and uplifting content can help reinforce the best aspects of life.

Science also supports this finding. A 2018 study by the University of Pennsylvania finds that reducing time spent on stressful or comparison-heavy social media makes people feel noticeably less lonely and anxious. So yes, unfollowing an influencer or muting a particularly negative relative might actually be an act of self-care.

Social connection

Through promoting both interaction and isolation, social media is undoubtedly a double-edged sword. Whether it’s online or offline, research shows that spending time with others is a strong predictor of long-term happiness.

In 1938, Harvard scientists started tracking the health of nearly 240 of the university’s sophomores. Today, over 80 years later, the Study of Adult Development spans generations and is the longest of its kind. It concludes that close, positive relationships make for a better life.

“Those ties protect people from life’s discontents, help to delay mental and physical decline, and are better predictors of long and happy lives than social class, IQ, or even genes,” reads a 2017 article by The Harvard Gazette.

Spending time with people who share similar values and cheer on personal growth can help ease stress—and might even provide a slight boost to physical health.

On the other hand, investing energy in negative or draining relationships can significantly impact confidence and overall mental well-being. Curating an inner circle with the same attention one would give to a social feed can make a noticeable difference.

Habit pairing

Habit pairing is a wellness trick that takes minimal effort but delivers fabulous results. Rather than creating an entirely new routine, a small positive habit is simply attached to something already done daily.

For example, doing a wall sit while brushing your teeth provides a guaranteed daily mini-workout. A few quick affirmations during a skincare routine or a call to a grandparent on the commute home are other easy ways to sneak positive habits into everyday life.

A 2010 study in the European Journal of Social Psychology says that performing a behaviour consistently in the same context helps it become automatic, which is why pairing a new habit with an existing one can be so effective. Over time, the add-on becomes as natural as the original habit.

Mental well-being isn’t about perfection—it’s about finding small moments that make life feel a bit calmer and warmer. Simple things, from a gratitude journal to a favourite playlist, can give just the small boost needed.