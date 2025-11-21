Addition by subtraction

by · November 21, 2025

Daniel Owoeye, #12, had the best slam from MRU’s Friday night throwdown showdown against MacEwan, as the Cougars finished six dunks in their Student Night win against the Griffins. Photo by Wil Brennan.

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Oct. 23, 2025

Archives