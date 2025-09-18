LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard NBA, FBI investigation

by · September 18, 2025

Fans loved Kawhi Leonard when he led the Toronto Rap- tors to their first championship. His time with the LA Clippers has been more tumultuous due to injuries and a potential salary cap circumvention and fraud scandal. Photo courtesy of Instagram/@LAClippers

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Sept. 18, 2025

Archives