What’s next? Premier Smith’s provincial tour explained

Bella Coco, News Editor

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is going on tour. Dubbed the Alberta Next Panel, Smith has plans to personally visit communities across the province from July to September, with Calgary being her last stop.

In addition to the tour, Smith has rolled out new surveys to the province on the Alberta Next site, and is touching on topics like police, pensions and immigration.

The surveys are a stepping stone for the tour and contain six topics of discussion. The topics are:

Provincial police force.

Alberta pension plan.

Tax collection.

Immigration.

Constitutional changes.

Federal transfers and equalization.

Citizens can have their voice heard through the in-person town hall visits from July to September or through online sessions in October.

According to Alberta Next, their vision is to explore the idea of sovereignty without separating from Canada. Citizens can visit the topics of discussion here, and can expect a referendum in 2026.

One of the survey topics has already caused a flurry of discussion online. The immigration survey posed the question of whether Albertans think the province should withhold social services from immigrants.

Prior to beginning the survey, Albertans are asked to fully watch an accompanying video. The videos suggested potential ways for the province to address areas of discontent regarding immigration, policing, and other issues that will be covered during the tour.

“If Alberta isn’t satisfied with the number or kind of newcomers moving to our province,” the video proposed. “We may have the option to withhold provincial social programs to any non-citizen or non-permanent resident who does not have an Alberta-approved immigration status.”

The video goes on to explain that high housing costs and high unemployment rates are at the fault of immigrants, and that the “disputes that plague other countries have begun making their way into ours.”

Stay tuned for The Reflector’s coverage of the Alberta Next Calgary meeting on Sept. 29.