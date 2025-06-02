The (fool’s) golden era of women’s basketball

by · June 2, 2025

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, left, and Chicago Sky centre Angel Reese, right, have been pitted against each other since they were in college, with the media blowing their rivalry into new proportions to draw more viewers to the WNBA. Photos courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Apr. 3, 2025

Archives