A preview of Sled Island 2025

Emma Marshall, Arts Editor |

The Sled Island Music Festival is back for another year. From June 18 to 22 Calgary’s downtown core will be exploding with colourful talent to explore.

In case you’re in the dark, here’s what you need to know about one of Calgary’s most eclectic and authentic celebrations of music and art.

Where it started

It was 2007—a year that saw Steve Jobs unveil the first iPhone, Britney Spears face a public breakdown, and Lindsay Lohan make headlines (yet again) for her arrests.

Amidst this chaos, the angst-ridden youth, fueled by My Chemical Romance and ripped jeans, discovered something new—the Sled Island Music Festival. Born out of Calgary’s underground scene, Sled Island quickly became a symbol of community and culture.

Since its inception in 2007, this multi-day festival has evolved into a cornerstone of the city’s cultural landscape, continually growing to offer fresh experiences and unexpected discoveries for those who attend.

With over 180 emerging acts spanning genres from rock and indie to hip-hop and electronic, Sled Island works to include as many forms of art and music as possible.

“It adds a huge spark to my creative self,” says Glockabelle, a New York-based artist on this year’s line-up. “Getting to see other bands and connect with other artists is so positive.”

Glockabelle is a “one-woman shred fest” known for her energetic sound and unique performances using casiotones and glockenspiels. Handpicked by guest curator, Okotobe Beaver, her Calgary-debut includes opening for The Mummies on June 19 and for Snõõper on June 20.

Special Events

Aside from music, Sled Island also offers unique exhibitions to feature art and film in the city.

The festival pairs with local artists each year to create limited-edition posters and merchandise for attendees to purchase. In the past, Sled Island has hosted comedians and visual artists, too.

Outside of the festival weekend, Sled Island also throws pop-up events to engage the community.

On Saturday, April 26, Sled Island is hosting a student mixer at BLOX Arts Centre. With no admission fee, complimentary snacks, and cheap drinks, this party is aimed at bringing music lovers together while watching secret performances from artists on the 2025 Sled lineup.

One of Sled Island’s appeals is the sense of discovery that comes with attending. Festival manager Hemen Tor-Agbidye says these one-of-a-kind experiences are the “backbone of Sled Islands mission.”

Tor-Agbidye, who first attended Sled Island in 2014 and performed in 2015, has been with the festival for three years now. He understands the importance of keeping the festival accessible to “bring folks in” while also fostering an environment where attendees can freely explore new sounds, experiences, and artists.

“There will always be acts that you don’t know. This is a discovery festival, so you’re not meant to know all of the artists. You’re supposed to go and discover your new favourite band from a random show you pop into,” Tor-Agbidye explains.

One of the signature events of Sled Island is the infamous Rock Lotto where musicians from all over the festival are put into bands for the day. These artists—never having performed together and often with completely different styles—are given one day to create an entire set together, which they then perform that night.

These one-off performances are always a highlight, showcasing the diversity of talent and the unexpected magic that happens when artists from different genres and backgrounds come together.

This year, the lineup is expected to be as diverse as ever, with 70 acts from across Calgary, and over 100 from around the globe.

“I’m excited to make these performances as epic as I can, but I’m also looking forward to being introduced to Calgary,” said Glockabelle. “I’ve never been and I have heard it is really beautiful.”

The nature of the festival

The success of Sled Island is due in part to the incredible volunteers and the long-standing venues that make the festival possible. Every year, approximately 300 volunteers help keep things running smoothly, ensuring that attendees have an unforgettable experience.

Among the many venues, several have become iconic staples of the festival such as, The Royal Canadian Legion, The Palomino Smokehouse, Central United Church, Dickens, Commonwealth, and more.

These venues are more than just locations for performances—they’re the heartbeat of the festival, each one offering its own unique vibe and atmosphere for festival-goers to enjoy. With a mixture of adult-only and all-ages venues, Sled Island is able to share the magic across all demographics.

“We see a lot of young punk kids and teenagers,” says Tor-Agbidye. “We try to give them opportunities to go out and enjoy the music and engage in the scene”

Tor-Agbidye is proud of how the festival has become a platform for new talent, regardless of age or background.

“We are really focused on giving opportunities to emerging acts,” he says. “A lot of festivals are focused on bringing in these bigger acts, but Sled Island is known for building up emerging talent and giving them those opportunities.”

In 2019, pop-icon Jack Harlow performed at The Palace Theatre with Sled Island. The following year, his hit-single “WHATS POPPIN” broke the charts, and a once emerging act became headliner status.

This dedication to showcasing up-and-coming artists is what makes Sled Island such a unique and exciting event.

How to Sled

A full festival pass is the best way to dive into all that Sled Island has to offer, whether it’s music, comedy, film, or art. The passes come in different options, including the Discovery Pass (18+), Discovery Plus Pass (18+), and All-Ages Pass (for younger attendees).

Two-thirds of venue capacities are typically reserved for pass holders, so you’re guaranteed to be able to get into most shows with one of these passes. For those who can’t commit to the full five days, day passes are also available.

Sled Island has come a long way since its humble beginnings, and it continues to be a festival that celebrates both the local music scene and the global diversity of emerging talent. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time attendee, Sled Island offers a one-of-a-kind experience that is not to be missed.