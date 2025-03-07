Cougars hockey charges head on into the Canada West playoffs

by · March 7, 2025

The MRU women’s hockey team handled their business with ease in the quarterfinals against Regina, thanks to Jerzey Watteyne, pictured, registering the first-ever U SPORTS hat trick in Mount Royal’s history. Photo by Daniel Zappe

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector March 6, 2025

Archives