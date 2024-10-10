Falling into fall: Hiking and happiness

Manveet Waraich, Contributor |

September comes with an array of changes. The back to school rush signals the end of our summertime highs and carries a heavy feeling of getting ready to lock in and spend hours inside striving for those A’s. However, we forget that our collective recluse back indoors isn’t as fast or as dreary as it seems. Here’s a quick guide on how to escape Lana Del Ray’s foretold end-of-summertime sadness, and enjoy the outdoors for as long as possible.

The Canadian Rockies spring to life in summer attracting hordes of Canadians into the great outdoors to swap the buzz of the city for the beautiful buzz of bees.

Hiking could be considered as a close competitor to our national sports – it is 3 out of 4 Canadians’ top choice for outdoor activity. Even though the Rockies are an international treasure, we tend to abandon them at the first drop of temperature – clearing the trails for hikers in the know. But let me clue you in – hiking in the fall is just as spectacular – if not more than the sunny season.

Larches

A sight to behold. Imagine trees of gold overtaking entire forests and valleys of pine – a golden fire ablaze rocky mountain scenery. A hike inside this fleeting cinematic marvel will be sure to bring back the pep in your step and stave off the winter blues. It also makes for an impressive Instagram pic that’ll grab the attention and jealousy of everyone stuck indoors #unfiltered #slay #periodsis. Now to get a little technical and nerdy: larches are deciduous conifers. The only needled tree that does not stay evergreen all year round; dropping its needles after a quick spur of green to yellow, all within 2-3 weeks of late September. You’ll have to move fast to catch this spectacular display – but luckily the hike itself does not need to be.

Here’s a curated list of hikes ranging from easy to challenging, with all the necessary details for you to confidently take on the larches this fall.

EASY: Ptarmigan Cirque

Distance (roundtrip): 3.4km

Elevation: 241m

Incredibly popular and for good reason. Accessible to all experience levels, this loop takes you up and out of an alpine meadow at an average time of about 1.5 hours.

MODERATE: Chester Lake

Distance (roundtrip): 10.2km

Elevation: 300m

The picturesque reflection of the larches and mountain peaks on the surface of this lake will make for a great return on your investment of time, sweat and energy. A must do.

DIFFICULT: Larch Valley and Sentinel Pass

Distance (roundtrip): 9.3km to Larch Valley + 2.4km to Sentinel Pass

Elevation: 544m + 169m

Take a shuttle bus up to Moraine Lake to begin this route. Be prepared for crowds as this is a quintessential larch hike due to the stunning scenery. You can choose to continue up another 1.2km to sentinel pass and get overarching views of the golden valley.

Before you lace up your hiking boots and sprint up a mountain, keep in mind safety is a top priority! The weather can fluctuate much faster in the mountains at this time of year, so layers will be your best friend. Ensure you have waterproof or water resistant boots and top layers. A makeshift garbage bag poncho can really come in handy in a pinch! It’ll also grab a lot of attention on trail and make onlookers smile. And whether you’re a traditionalist with a trusty paper map or an AllTrails enthusiast, having a reliable map of the trail you’ve chosen can save you from a future headache. Lastly, don’t forget to bring bear spray and research whether you may need a park pass!

Fall fun in the city

If that doesn’t make you yearn to spend hours trekking up a mountain and working up a sweat to get your fall fill of the outdoors, you’ve got options within the safety of our city. Coming in hot with an unending list of attractions that will keep you entertained for hours: Cobb’s Adventure Farm! Quite fittingly for the fall season; Cobb’s delivers the perfect pumpkin patch backdrop for your fall photoshoot – a must see for couples, families, and friends alike. And let’s not forget our friends from the outback – source your happiness from a kangaroo’s hoppiness at their petting zoo. You won’t feel even an ounce of summertime sadness as you visit their adorable sugar gliders, furry alpacas, bouncing bunnies, or baby doll sheep. Drift around in pedal carts, speed down giant hill slides, get hopelessly lost in a maze, catch someone’s (bulls)eye throwing axes, and so much more. It takes only $23 to gift yourself this September serotonin boost.