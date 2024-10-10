A taste of Toronto comes to Calgary

Mia Smith, Staff Writer |

Calgary has just welcomed its newest dining experience to 17th Ave. La Ciel is now open at the corner of 17th Ave. S.W. and 14th St. S.W.

The three-story restaurant gives customers a dining experience that Calgary has never seen before. They had their grand opening on Aug. 31, featuring photo opportunities with a mascot, belly dancers, and more.

Taking inspiration from Toronto trends, this restaurant offers customers a chance to try out three different styles of dining within one building. By hopping on an elevator in the restaurant, guests can kick-off their night at a sports bar on the first floor, experience fine dining on the second floor and top it all off with a visit to their unique set of domes on the rooftop patio.

The domes are a feature that is new to Calgary. They feature both central air conditioning as well as heaters for the chilly winter months we have coming.

Within three enclosed igloos on the top floor, customers are able to experience a personalized dining experience with all the advanced gadgets these domes offer such as personal speakers, service call buttons and lighting settings.

Kunao Kakkar, general manager of La Ciel is excited about the traction that the rooftop domes are gaining within the Calgary market.

“My favourite part has been the reaction from the Calgary crowd,” said Kakkar.

While the Toronto location has done very well, Kakkar says that advertising to the Calgary market has been a new and challenging test.

He explains that the main difference is the volume of Calgary and navigating the smaller amount of foot traffic in comparison to the busy Toronto area.

La Ciel is very active on their social media. The marketing team is frequently posting on @la.cielofficial and @lacielon17th to promote the company.

The team focuses on promoting the atmosphere within the three-story building. Making a space for everyone to feel like they belong.

In the building itself, the team has provided a few photo opportunities for influencers and visitors to capture the perfect photos on a fun night out.

The Calgary location is Kakkar’s first management position in the company. He highly recommends the lobster medley. A dish that consists of fresh lobster, clams and prawns.

Other hot items on the menu include, the T-bone steak and lamb chops.

La Ciel in Toronto focuses more on strictly Indian cuisine, while this new location is focusing on expanding the menu to include more Italian and French dishes as well.

The restaurant is the perfect place to mix high quality food with affordable prices. The main meals average anywhere from $20 to $46.

The drink list is extensive and has a variety of options from beer, wine and spirits to hybrid mocktails. The drinks range from $13 to $20.

White ordering bottle service in-store, you are also greeted with the surprise of your drinks being delivered by a small remote control Audi. This feature is one of the unique details that add to the charm of the restaurant.

Kakkar is excited to embark on this new adventure with La Ciel Calgary, and to watch it grow as time goes on.

The La Ciel group is planning to expand their brand to Vancouver in the coming months.

