Calgary’s biggest light festival returns to Victoria Park.

Night Light is set to take over Victoria Park from Sept. 26 to 28. The celebration is free to attend and encompasses five blocks of Victoria Park including District Market, Trans Alta, BLVD Park, and Central Memorial Park. With 12th Ave., acting as the festival spine, attendees are encouraged to explore the illuminated streets of Victoria Park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. every night.

Produced by Victoria Park Business Improvement Area (BIA) – and partnered with What’s Good Calgary, Social Studies Lab, and B!g Art – the festival will be bigger and brighter than last year.

Transforming Victoria Park with curated light, art, and live performance, Night Light creates a platform for the next generation of artists. The three day celebration features light-art installations, projection mapped architecture, live music, and other creative works provided by local and international artists.

Founded in 2023 by David Low, Night Light enables local and international artists to cultivate a passionate community of creativity, expression, and growth. The festival encourages artists to take risks without fear of failure.

“Really important driving forces behind creating Night Light were that we want to create an engine, an incubator, and a playground to grow the talent for emerging artists and anyone that is interested in doing this,” said David Low in Emerging Light, a documentary produced by What’s Good Calgary.

This year, B!g Art is set to return with numerous installations across the city, such as the TUNNEL at Central Memorial, the DOME at Haultain, and the TOTE(s) at multiple locations. Studio Luma is also set to return with projection mapped architecture along Central Memorial, and Sarah Johnston with luminous murals, Blossoms of the Night, at multiple locations.

Along with returning installations, new artists are brightening the streets of Victoria Park. This includes Devin Giles with Ghost Cruiser, Cat Lipiec with Radiant Clay, Kira Hunt with Diatom Lanterns, Rawry and Pohly with Gallery in the Park, and many more.

A collaborative effort, Night Light artists are also transforming the District into an engaging environment for kids, featuring art installations, projections, and activities catered for a family-friendly experience.

Since its inaugural debut in 2023, Night Light has partnered with Calgary-based teams and communities to spotlight artists of all skill levels. The festival aims to not only bring artists to Calgary, but also bring Calgary to artists.

“I get asked all the time why we don’t have more things like this in Calgary,” said Low in Emerging Light. “The answer is quite simple, it’s because we don’t have the depth of cultural assets and resources that other cities do, and the only way to get that is to provide the opportunity and space for them. If we don’t do it, then nobody will.”

It is Calgary based communities and organizations that sustain the platform that Night Light provides for the next generation.

“What’s important about Night Light is this is a platform. Without these platforms we will not have visual artists that are in this medium or in mixed media for this specific scale,” said Paul Magnuson, a partner with B!g Art, in Emerging Light.

Centered in the autumnal equinox, this festival aims to bring light to the dark prairie winters. While a main goal of organizers is to showcase local artists, they also heavily depend on people coming to see their finished work.

This year’s festival is expected to be bigger than their showcase last year. With this trajectory, Night Light could transform into a tradition for Calgarians, igniting a path of hope, wonder, and inspiration as the community gears up for the winter seasons.