Entering Sled Alley

Arroy (AJ) Jacob, Web Editor |

From Wednesday, June 19th, until Sunday, June 23rd, Calgary experienced an explosion of creativity and expression with this year’s launch of the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival.

Venues across the city hosted live music, comedy sets, and art exhibitions. Saturday, June 22nd, had two hotspots of interest.

Alcove Centre for the Arts

Located in the heart of downtown Calgary, on the corner of 4th Street West Station, the Alcove Centre of the Arts is the hottest space to harbour all creative endeavours. Loaded with free-to-use art supplies, instruments, and a recording studio, the Alcove serves as a space for Calgarians to glimpse into the life of an artist-in-residence.

The Alcove Centre for the Arts joined forces with the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival to present the “Art Exhibit,” featuring captivating visual illustrations and engaging stop-motion film screenings.

Tristan Taypotat, a dedicated volunteer, represents the Alcove in collaboration with the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival.

“The Alcove is like an art playground, like the way you go to the gym, or a kid goes up to the swingsets, anybody can use the space. There’s instruments, art supplies, and lots of workshops and events. Whether it be showcases or live music, a lot is happening there. It’s always a good time.”

Discover what else you can do at the Alcove Centre for the Arts by visiting their official website.

Sled Alley

Just off Stephen Avenue on the corner of 1st Street SW Station, Sled Island collaborated with the Calgary Downtown Association to present Sled Alley. This event transformed an alleyway into a tight-knit plethora of music and art. Food trucks were stationed next to outdoor stages for live music and celebration.

Further down the alleyway were tents housing art vendors and illustrators promoting their creative portfolios and handmade merchandise.

Reem Meressi was one of the many volunteers and assisted with setting up the entire Sled Alley venue.

“The volunteer recruitment process was super accessible—anyone who’s interested should just sign up and join. I think that this is a great opportunity to meet new people and really discover what you like at our different venues. I’m able to see so many good shows and meet so many new people.”

Visit the full schedule for the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival at their official website.