Lauren Brotman stars in the Canadian premiere of The Girl on the Train at Vertigo Theatre all while never leaving the stage

Isabella West, Arts Editor |

Amidst the mundane routine of her daily commute, a woman soon finds herself enthralled in a world of intrigue and danger.

Lauren Brotman, who portrays the character of Rachel Watson in the stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train, embodies a character who lacks the ability to censor herself, making her exceptionally vulnerable. However, she does so with an unfiltered cheekiness that adds depth to her character.

When Brotman moved to Fort McMurray, Alta., from South Africa as a child, she found herself immersed in the world of theatre. Her mother’s illness limited childcare options, leading Brotman and her brother to spend a significant amount of time with their father, at the theatre.

“At the age of five, I was living in the theatre,” said Brotman. “It was a second home.”

Her upbringing led Brotman to pursue a program at the University of Toronto that combined academic studies with theatre training. After the program, she sought more classical training, seizing numerous opportunities throughout her career.

In 2004, Brotman teamed up with Jack Grinhaus to establish Bound to Create Theatre, driven by their desire to see their creative visions come to life on stage. Now, nearly 20 years later, Brotman is starring in her first Vertigo Theatre production, with Grinhaus directing.

“I’m really enjoying the theatre itself. It’s a beautiful, warm space that really allows connection to the audience, even if they’re in the back,” said Brotman.

This production of The Girl on the Train has been adapted from Paula Hawkins’ best-selling novel and the DreamWorks Pictures film. Its production at Calgary’s Vertigo Theatre is its Canadian debut.

Act one, scene one

When Rachel Watson finds herself tangled up in a web of adultery and homicide, she is quickly confronted with the reality of her own perceptions. She is forced to confront the blurred lines between reality and illusion, grappling with what is genuine, what is fabricated, and what external forces are making her believe otherwise.

In a thrilling twist, Brotman, taking on the role of Rachel Watson, commands the stage throughout the entire production, never once leaving the audience’s view.

“She’s got the first word in the play and the last word,” said Brotman referring to her character.

The production’s director, Grinhaus, explained how acrobatic and athletic this role is for an actor as the story is adapted through Watson’s eyes and she must bear witness to everything that happens.

However, after working together for 20 years, Grinhaus knew Brotman could carry this role.

“Theater history has been written so much about men and by men, that men tend to be the most dominant creatures on the stage,” said Grinhaus, referring to how sparse, intense and demanding leading roles are within the theatre community.

“Someone like Lauren [Brotman] has to always be ready for the right role at the right time,” said Grinhaus.

Using a multipurpose set, the stage is seamlessly transitioned into the next act with the swivel of some moving parts. Grinhaus said that the design elements are modeled after puzzle pieces, becoming clearer and sharper as Watson recollects more pieces of her memory.

Brotman effortlessly carries her character through the play, bringing to life the idea that memory is not fixed as she pieces together the mystery.

With each new character and addition to the story revealed, audience members are drawn in by the simple relatability of these ‘everyday’ characters.

In this riveting production, the lines between truth and deception blur, inviting audiences on a riddle through the conscience of Watson’s mind.

The production runs until April 14 and tickets are available on the Vertigo Theatre website.