Who will be the NHL’s next expansion team?

Noah Wilson, Staff Writer |

In 2017, the National Hockey League added its first expansion franchise since the 2000-2001 season, the Vegas Golden Knights. Since entering, the Knights have been one of the most dominant organizations in the league, with two final appearances and one Stanley Cup in seven seasons. Due to this ongoing success, hockey has seen lots of exposure in the city of Vegas which has allowed the sport to thrive. For the NHL, the Knights have been a massive victory on and off the ice and proved that expansion can work in the National Hockey League.

Fast forward about four years later and the NHL added another franchise to the mix, the Seattle Kraken. The city of Seattle has been open to a franchise for a very long time and they finally got their bid granted in 2021. Since entering the league Seattle fans have been extremely engaged with countless sellout crowds, and high amounts of publicity surrounding the team. There is no doubt Seattle is and will continue to be a top market for the NHL for years to come. Different from the Knights, however, the Kraken did not have a good showing in their inaugural season finishing 30th out of the 32 teams in the league in 2021-22. Fortunately for Seattle, the Kraken were able to bounce back the very next season and make the playoffs for the first time in franchise history where they beat the defending Stanley Cup Champion, Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With up-and-coming talents such as Matty Beniers and Shane Wright, the future looks promising in Seattle.

With the success of these two franchises, the NHL has made it clear that they are not afraid to go beyond 32 teams in the future, with 34 teams likely being the next objective. The question the league faces is what cities will be most suitable for the next round of expansion teams. They have a vast selection of cities to choose from, let’s explore them.

It’s time for a team in Houston

The current owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, Tilman Fertitta, has expressed a major attraction in obtaining a hockey team for the city of Houston. When analysing the market, hockey isn’t a sport that is new to the city as it carries quite a rich history. Previously Houston was home to the WHA and AHL, Houston Aeros which had a very successful two-decade run as a minor hockey team. “We are talking to the NHL, but it’s got to be good for both of us,” says Fertitta. “We just know that when there is a concert downtown, how it activates downtown. We know what the Astros do for downtown. We know what even soccer does for downtown.” Fertitta has expressed he is open to acquiring a team through expansion or even relocation, with relocation being especially noteworthy considering the current situation of the Arizona Coyotes and their arena. For those who are not aware, a new arena plan in Tempe Arizona was rejected by voters last year casting the Coyotes into Arizona State’s, Mullet Arena. If Arizona is unable to figure out this crisis soon, expect relocation to be an imminent solution.

Return of Quebec City

Quebec City is a hockey mecca in North America. The Nordiques are one of the most iconic franchises ever to grace the ice. So whenever there are rumours of relocation or expansion, it isn’t a surprise that Quebec is always a frontrunner to land a team. However, they have come short on the latest rounds of expansion teams that have entered the league. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has stated he has not closed the door on the possibility of a team in Quebec but many still find it unlikely that the NHL will ever return to Quebec. A mix of another Canadian market, TV viewership, and language barriers all work against any chances of Quebec landing a team. It seems if they ever are to land another NHL franchise and return, it would be through the relocation route. They have an arena, they have the fans, and all they need now is a team.

NHL flirting with Salt Lake City

According to SportsNet reporter, Elliote Friedman, Utah makes “total sense” as a market for expansion. He explains how not only has Utah Jazz owner, Ryan Smith, shown immediate interest, but the state of Utah has been one of the fastest-growing states in America which could lead to plenty of exposure for hockey in that area. The current lack of an arena in Salt Lake may play a factor if the NHL grants them a team, but Smith has expressed no issue in developing a new arena that would be ready by the 2034 season. Bettman has stated that “Utah’s expression of interest has been the most aggressive and has carried a lot of energy with it.” If I was to predict two franchises that could be granted an NHL franchise it would be Houston and Utah. Not only does it make sense geographically for the league, but also from a money-making, and marketing standpoint. These are two cities that would flourish in the NHL and it helps that both of these ownership groups are heavily interested and engaged in getting a team in their respective locations. As mentioned with Quebec and Houston, a lot is riding on the future of the Arizona Coyotes. If Arizona ownership cannot figure out their arena situation soon, expect cities like Salt Lake, Quebec City, and Houston to be knocking on the door.

Revival of the Atlanta Thrashers

An area that has picked up steam recently has been the city of Atlanta. Atlanta has had two runs with teams throughout the NHL’s history. Those teams were the Atlanta Flames(1972 -1980) and the Atlanta Thrashers(1999-2011) with both teams being relocated to different locations. According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, in early March the Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment group formally requested an NHL expansion franchise which would come with a brand new arena only about half an hour from where the Thrashers once played at State Farm Arena. For Atlanta, there is going to be a concern for the lack of success the team had in the past, however, TNT broadcaster Anson Carter believes this time around will find success. “I have no doubt that the best team in the league will thrive in its return to Metro Atlanta,” said Carter. “ I have been in dialogue with Commissioner Bettman since 2019 about an expansion team returning to the Fulton County Metro Atlanta market, knowing that franchise decisions are exclusively decided by the NHL Board of Governors.” It is clear that Atlanta has a strong support group and it will be interesting to see if we see them return for a third time in NHL history.