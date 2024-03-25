The 4B Movement and the men who hate it

by · March 25, 2024

The 4Bs represent the refusal of heteronormative marriage, the refusal to bear children, date men and have any sexual relations with men. Graphic by Aiden Johner

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Feb. 8, 2024

Archives