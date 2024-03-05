Three must-see local Black-owned businesses

Bella Coco, Staff Writer |

Black History Month is a time to focus attention towards the contributions and achievements all Black people have made across the globe. It is also a time to learn from Black-Canadians and their stories, and how their past is an important piece in Canada’s historic puzzle. It’s a time to recognize and work against racism and decolonization, as well as help restore a more diverse and inclusive society across the country.

Calgary is stacked with impressive Black-owned businesses and talented owners. From restaurants to beauty salons to athletic wear (and much more!), multiple businesses across Calgary deserve the recognition.

While the spotlight should be shed on all of Calgary’s Black-owned businesses every day of the year, here are three Black-owned businesses to honour Black History Month.

Iconic Salon

Starting off strong, Iconic Salon, formerly known as Serena’s Beauty Center, has been in Calgary for the last eight years. Located at 1138 Northmount Dr NW, Iconic Salon offers a range of beauty services that boast excellence for both men and women. The salon holds an impressive 4.5/5 stars on Google Reviews and has a plethora of stellar reviews on cuts, colours, extensions, and braids. Iconic Salon offers student discounts to post-secondary students in Calgary and is located close to the University of Calgary.

According to Iconic Salon’s website, they are committed to creating a warm, welcoming, and comfortable environment for all of their clients, and they strive to exceed expectations and offer an individual experience for each of their guests. One of their biggest goals is to create a relaxing experience for their guests, and for them to be at their highest level of comfort while receiving services from Iconic Salon.

Jane Bond BBQ

For those who enjoy international fusion and barbecue, Jane Bond BBQ is the place to visit. Jenny Burthwright began her culinary journey and career in Toronto but started her BBQ brand in Calgary. According to Jane Bond’s website, “We are all a bit of Jane! Jane is the ideal of hospitality and human connection through food.” Jane Bond specialises in creating a good time with the perfect flow of business development with Burthwright’s culinary expertise and prior education in marketing and advertising.

Voted #1 BBQ in Calgary, Jane Bond BBQ combines international fusion with dishes such as Jerk’d Coconut Prawns with Blackened Peaches, Coconut Cornbread, or Jamaican Jerk Rub. Jane Bond BBQ also does catering for private events, corporate parties and online ordering. Jane Bond BBQ has two locations in Calgary, 723 46 Ave SE and 230 11 Ave SE.

Agu Athletics

Last but most certainly not least, Agu Athletics originated when JohnMary Igbelina had a vision to promote fitness with style. Agu Athletics does the majority of their business online but occasionally participates in local markets around Calgary. The name Agu translates to lioness, ruler of the jungle, and originates from the Igbo tribe of Nigeria. Igebelina’s goal was to create flattering yet functional workout attire, so users could embody the confidence and courage Agu Athletics has built into their brand.

“The people are an amazing part of what we do. From the various creatives, we work with on various projects to meet our customers and hear how much they love the brand and its products; the people are what makes running this business such a pleasure,” Igebelina told the Calgary Guardian.

Agu Athletics offers free shipping across Canada and is currently holding a sitewide sale. Their products boast quality material put together locally in Calgary, and is made for anyone.

“Our products are for anyone and everyone and our sales analytics shows this. Marketing-wise though, Agụ Athletics mainly caters to the 18- to 34-year-old age range. This is because this age range tends to spend most of their time in activewear/loungewear; not just to exercise, but also to work from home, go to the store and so on,” Igebelina told the Calgary Guardian.

Promoting Equality All Year Long

While Black History Month is celebrated every February across Canada and the United States, but it is more than a month of mere acknowledgement.

Individuals are encouraged to educate themselves and those around them about the years of systemic racism, oppression, and discrimination Black individuals have faced year-round. Some easy ways to learn more about Black History Month’s history and purpose are doing some online research—such as visiting the World Economic Forum or NPR—or simply starting a conversation about others to spark change and create a community with more equality.