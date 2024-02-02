Album Review: “talking to the wind” by Umi

talking to the wind

Umi

RCA Records and Keep Cool

Grade: A+

New year, new energy. Whenever this time of the year rolls in, people often feel the need to change themselves through whatever they find fulfillment in. I find my peace in music. Samaria’s EP Even Paradise Rains encapsulates the type of growth we all wish we could have and exude. Her new music says yes to new beginnings, and self-worth but also says yes to healing and acknowledging your beautiful scars.

Even Paradise Rains consists of seven tracks that showcase Samaria’s ability to extract her raw emotions from dark moments in her life into a powerful and relatable tune. The album draws inspiration from her escapade to Hawaii during a journey of finding herself, filling voids of love and refueling her soul. She considers “3 rings” her best lyrical piece but I gravitate towards “tight rope” as it reflects a part of her journey where she finally understands what she deserves and won’t settle for anything less, whether in her love life or goals. 2024 is the year to stop settling.

Some of her other best songs in the EP include “best thing for me,” “serial recluse” and “wish you hell.” While comparable to H.E.R and Tori Kelly, Samaria’s vocal range and tone can stand on their own. Her musical inspirations come from artists like Aaliyah, Destiny’s Child and Justin Timberlake. After her grandmother’s passing, she turned to music as an outlet to help her from spiraling more into depression – she has nearly 250,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.