Tricia Nguyen: The powerhouse behind Calgary’s ‘Cuties Club’

By Emma Duke, Features Editor

I was first introduced to the Cuties Club market in early December, when I attended one of their markets. Because, well, I wanted something to do on the weekend, and it sounded great; a handful of small business owners selling their products. I was down.

Upon entering the market, held on the upper level of Calgary’s Good Thrift, I immediately fell in love. What struck me first is that the vendors gathered around the shop showcased incredibly unique creations—from phone charms to strawberry hair clips to cupcake candles—I’m sure that every passerby wanted almost everything, yet none of the products being sold felt basic or typical in any sense.

I walked away having purchased, yes, a few items for myself, but also a bunch of Christmas gifts, including, my two personal favourites, a bouquet of crochet flowers, and a clay flower mirror.

I rushed home to show my family my purchases—it didn’t take long before my mom and sister, jealous of my finds, made a trip to the market themselves. They came back with items to show off, and now I was jealous! My mom, who is quite familiar with the experience of carrying more than she can hold, was shocked and amazed that she found a purse for her coffee.

I knew this market was unique—and I was impressed, but I was especially in awe when I learned that the brains behind this market was one 22 year old woman, Tricia Nguyen.

Nguyen’s roots were in creating handmade tote bags and scrunchies, back in high school. Then, a couple of years later in 2022, she hosted her first Cuties Club market in collaboration with another small business, Tigerstedt & Friends.

Now, with a total of 16 markets behind her in 2023, Cuties is Nguyen’s full-time job.

Cuties is a place for more than just shopping, though. Nguyen wanted to name her creation ‘Cuties Club’ because she wanted to build a community, a place where vendors and customers alike feel safe and welcome. With over 6,000 Instagram followers and markets with often over 60 vendors, I’d say she’s succeeded in her goal. “We host workshops, markets, events and provide a platform for like-minded individuals to create community. I have been able to see so many of our vendors create such meaningful friendships which inspire us to continue to expand this platform,” said Nguyen. One upcoming workshop is a paint night on Jan. 12, from which all proceeds will be donated to Good Neighbour’s art program.

In addition to the community aspect, Nguyen has created a space where small business owners have a good shot at selling their products to the public. According to Nguyen, many Cuties vendors launch their products at Cuties, and the results have been rewarding. “We have been able to see many of them continue to strive to all levels, from growing their platforms to being able to realize what their true passions are,” she said.

Starting a small business is a feat of its own, curating a market of small businesses is another, and building a community is only possible if you are bursting with heart, passion and persistence. Nguyen accomplished all three by 22, and she has big plans for the future.

The Cuties Club creator is opening her own store in January—Cuties Cafe & Shop will sell Vietnamese desserts and snacks, paying homage to Nguyen’s ethnicity. There will also be a retail section, featuring curated products from select small businesses in Calgary.

What stands out to me about Nguyen is her dedication and passion. At any age, entrepreneurship is impressive—as a 22 year old female, starting several successful businesses is awe-inspiring. Nguyen didn’t just succeed in wanting to be her own boss and own something of her own, she gave people a chance to share their passions and creations with the world; she created a space where everyone can feel at home.

As someone who is trying to cut down on spending costs, I often feel buyer’s remorse after making a purchase that I know wasn’t necessary. After leaving the Cuties market, however, I felt even better than I did walking in. Vendors were so appreciative of every purchase, so touched that customers were drawn to their work. There is something so uplifting about supporting local businesses—you are validating a person’s dream. In creating Cuties Club, Nguyen realizes not only her own dream, but the dreams of hundreds of business owners.

Nguyen is one to look out for in the near future. Having come so far in 2023, I cannot wait to see what she accomplishes in the upcoming year. I have no doubt that whatever she dreams, she will do, and while she’s doing it, she is sure to touch lives with her infectious enthusiasm, drive, and care.