Accountability: Letter to our readers

Dear Reader,

The Reflector staff feels that our coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Nov. 23, 2023, issue lacked balance and accuracy.

To that end, in this issue we are providing coverage focusing on the other perspective of the conflict.

We would also like to stress that our newspaper does not condone acts of hatred towards any group—especially now towards either the Israeli/Jewish community and/or the Palestinian/Arab community.

We would like to thank our readers and community members for continuing to provide us with depth and nuance regarding important cultural perspectives. It is our goal to continue learning and informing ourselves here at The Reflector.

Our thoughts are with those who have been personally affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Sincerely,

The Reflector Staff