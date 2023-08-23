OPINION: We don’t really care about Aliens anymore

By Matthew Hillier, Contributor

In April 2020, the Pentagon declassified three videos supposedly taken of Unidentified Flying Objects (U.F.O) by Navy pilots. However, the world took little interest in these videos, namely due to it having bigger fish to fry at the time such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent congressional hearing on July 23 related to Unexplained Aerial Phenomenons (U.A.P) brings up new questions about our place in the world and the government’s honesty.

However, very few in the public sphere asked these questions and fewer still cared about the answers.

The consensus of the situation seems to fall into two camps. One camp doesn’t trust the whistleblower himself . While the other camp falls into more of an apathetic acceptance of potential alien life.

For context, a former military intelligence officer and so-called UFO “whistleblower” David Grusch testified before an oversight committee and revealed his outside knowledge of a supposed government program to reverse engineer U.A.P’s. Gruschalso added the bombshell information that “the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to” about the “multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program” was that such “biologics” were “non-human.” He added that these statements come from “Information I have been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country — many of whom also shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation, and classified oral testimony.”

This statement if you believe it is a bombshell, but when you look at the language and context of the statement itself, feels underwhelming at best.

The actual statement dances around the term ‘alien’ and instead relies more heavily on misdirection, using words like ‘unidentified’,‘phenomenon and’ ‘biologics.” Perhaps this type of language was used to lend the statement more credibility, or perhaps it was used to downplay the implications. Despite its intended effects, this language and perhaps the attitudes of the public have led to one reaction being common among people across social media, apathy.

For a myriad of reasons, people online don’t seem to care that a whistleblower has seemingly admitted the existence of extraterrestrial life under oath to the U.S. Congress. This is evident in memes and Tweets that internet users have posted online.

Now why is this? We as a society seem to have a little less on our plate than in 2020, so why don’t we seem to care that the U.S. may have had first contact with alien life?

For some, they may simply not believe the statements made by Grusch. For others, they may be a higher priority on other global issues. However many like myself simply are numb to alien life being in our nightly news cycle.

The news cycle often bombards us with more and more tragedy. As well every day we are let down by those we put in charge. So why should we care about or even trust that “the “powers that be” hide alien life from us? Just seems like business as usual at this point.

If the statement given by Grusch is to be believed, alien craft have been known to the U.S. government since the 1930s. They have recovered both the bodies of aliens and their technology and they are reverse engineering this technology. Also anyone outside a few that knows this program’s existence is “silenced”

Now doesn’t this seem like the lamest way for Earth to find out about alien life possible?

There was no grand invasion or introduction. They came to Earth to sightsee, crashed, and died. Then humans stole their car and have been trying to get it started for a couple of decades. I mean they haven’t even tried to come back to get it back or complain.

In essence in a time where apathy and hesitant acceptance of the brutality of our world this feels like the norm. The revelation that aliens may indeed exist feels like it washes off the backs of far more meaningful and impactful events.

It feels like in the past five years more and more conflict, tragedy and violence seeped into our daily lives than most of us have seen in a lifetime. With this constant escalation of tragedy, it’s no wonder our reactions to the revelations of Gursch don’t spark much interest or attention.

I mean if extraterrestrial life is out there, I doubt they are gonna help us out with our issues and besides it feels like we won’t even care if they will.