Flames to have a refreshing change after Sutter release

By Mikaela Delos Santos, Publishing Editor

Various reactions have been gathered from Flames fans after it was announced on Twitter that Calgary Flames’ head coach, Darryl Sutter, has been released from his coaching duties after two seasons. Some fans replied with memes that showed support for the firing, while others have stated bittersweet sentiments about the team’s decision.

Sutter’s release isn’t the only change on the Flames’ agenda for this summer. Back in April, it was announced that the Calgary Flames and Calgary Flames General Manager (GM) Brad Treliving had mutually agreed to part ways despite Treliving’s contract initially expiring on June 30. Don Maloney is named as the interim General Manager and new President of Hockey Operations while the organization processes through the change.

“It became clear to me that we needed a new voice to guide us forward” Maloney stated in a press conference.

“I do feel that this is the best way for us to proceed as a club and it’s an exciting time, because we have a good team and good players.” The President of Hockey Operations adds.

After a GM is officially hired, the new head coach will be determined after, says Maloney.

Rumours are circling around the C of Red about GM and head coach prospects. Possible GM candidates include current assistant general managers Craig Conroy and Brad Pascall. Meanwhile, Mitch Love, Ryan Huska, Andrew Brunette are in the line up for head coach potentials.

For Flames Fan and SportsNet staff, Garret Van Der Ploeg, the new change will reveal the current roster’s true abilities.

“Management is saying all the right things about changing the collective culture. Now that there will be a new GM and coach, the players who had down seasons last year have no excuse,” says Van Der Ploeg.

“I believe we are a playoff team next season, but I don’t think these changes will make them immediate cup contenders. The responsibility for this season falls on the players.” Van Der Ploeg adds.

Van Der Ploeg also wants to note that despite Sutter’s demanding style of coaching, the ex-Flames coach has notable accomplishments that he should be rightfully credited for.

“He is one of the few coaches that wanted to connect with the fan base. Sutter loved this city, it’s the only reason why he decided to come back in the first place. His actual coaching style from a pure hockey standpoint isn’t outdated, he is one of the best coaches of this era, however, the way he interacts with the modern athlete is outdated. Athletes don’t want a drill sergeant figure as their coach anymore.”

With a new Flames arena in the works, Kylington’s return, and the search for a new head coach and GM, Calgary Flames fans will have a refreshing summer to look forward to.