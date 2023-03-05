How A New Calgary Thrift Store is Making A Difference

Emma Duke, Staff Writer

“A barrier-free shopping experience, regardless of a person’s inability to pay.” This is how co-founder Alice Lam describes Calgary’s new thrift spot Good Thrift. A sister store to Good Neighbour, Calgary’s pay-what-you-can thrift store, Good Thrift works a little differently — unlike Good Neighbour, Good Thrift has priced items.

Lam says the money raised from the purchases will be spent on fundraising for the community, feeding Calgarians, and other initiatives. She says the thrift store is a creative and accessible way to make a difference in poverty reduction.

Since its doors opened in 2021, Good Neighbour has gotten a reputation for its involvement in the Calgary community, initiating projects like stocking the Calgary Community Fridge and pantry, and holding free-clothing markets. The money raised from its new sister store, Good Thrift, will also help cover some of Good Neighbour’s costs, to allow this store to be able to continue these community initiatives.

Good Neighbour and Good Thrift’s co-founder, Alice Lam, is no stranger to community service. She is the brains behind vollyapp.com, a website which connects people with volunteer opportunities across Calgary. She launched the website in 2018, and has been launching projects, like Good Neighbour and Good Thrift, to help the Calgary community ever since.

Lam says Good Thrift has been a success so far, and Calgarians “love being able to shop on the fundraiser side.”

The co-founder says Good Thrift and Good Neighbour are always in need of clean, adult clothing. They are also in need of gloves and mitts for upcoming cold temperatures. Donations are accepted at either locations. Good Thrift accepts drop-off donations between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and Good Neighbour between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Thursday-Saturday.

Both thrift stores have items like clothes, non-perishable food items, and household items.

Good Thrift is located in the same building as Good Neighbour, at 149 5th Ave SE.