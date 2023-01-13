New Year, New Animal: 2023’s Year of the Rabbit

Keo Bunny, Features Editor

As we arrive in the new year and inch ever closer to the Chinese New Year, the Chinese Zodiac animal changes from the tiger to the rabbit. According to the Japan Times, The Year of the Rabbit will be the opposite of the hectic chaos of 2022. As with any horoscope and zodiac, it may depend on your sign but several sources agree things are looking up for 2022.

While 2022’s Year of the Tiger may have been ruled by energy and chaos, 2023 may be a “harbinger of gentleness and sincerity,” says karmaweather.com. It may bring respite to the “heavy and stifling atmosphere that dominated last year.”

According to Jupiter Lai, an astrologer who spoke to the Japan Times, 2023 promises to bring in a calmer year in comparison to the brash and disorderly energy of 2022’s year of the tiger.

Aside from that, it seems like luck is also in the cards for 2023. Lifestyle Asia predicts that previous sacrifices will be rewarded and taking risks will pay off this year.

Astrologer Hanz Cua tells Filipino news network, Philstar, that career and money-wise, this year will be prosperous. He also states that this is an ideal year to develop new connections.

Astrologer Cathoryn Moe who spoke to the Japan Times suggests that 2023 will be a ‘yin’ Water Rabbit year which means the days will tend to be fluid in nature and things feel more accepting and intuitive. Last year was a ‘yang’ Year of the Tiger which contains the chaotic unpredictability of the tiger.

“In the Year of the Rabbit, you may not know how each moment connects to the next, but you are aware of your priorities and can hop away from distractions to stay focused on your goals,” Moe says.

Similar to the Western Zodiac signs, characteristics are attributed to those born under each of the Chinese zodiac signs as well. For example, those who are born under the year of the goat are thought to be thoughtful, honest and tend to stick in groups. The difference is that while Western zodiacs focus on what month people are born under, the Chinese zodiac focuses on the year.

The Chinese Zodiac

The Chinese Zodiac is split into 12 animals rotating between years. According to a variety of legends spread across China, the way the zodiac animals came to be was that the Jade Emperor declared that the first 12 animals to cross the heavenly gate will become his heavenly guard.

The next day, the animals set off and the order they are on the zodiac was the order they arrived at the gate. The animals in order are rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. The zodiac cycles around the Chinese New Year which fluctuates its date depending on the year but always falls between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20.

Aside from the 12 rotating animals, they also put emphasis on five different elements. The elements, wood, fire, earth, metal and water, also all have attributes and characteristics to them as well. With 12 animals and five elements, it boasts a 60 year cycle that showcases one of the twelve animals as well as their element such as Year of the Water Rabbit.

If 2022 wasn’t your year, 2023 promises to bring a whole different kind of energy.