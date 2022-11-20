What is going on for Remembrance Day within Calgary and MRU

Mikaela Delos Santos, News Editor

Every Nov. 11, Canada and many other Commonwealth countries commemorate Remembrance Day to memorialize the soldiers that served during the first world war. While Remembrance Day is considered a statutory holiday in Alberta, events and services will be held within Calgary and MRU.

Calgary Area

The Field of Crosses will be displaying 3,500 crosses along Memorial Drive (between 3 Street N.W. and Centre Street) to pay tribute to Southern Albertan soldiers that served during the first world war. One hundred-twenty unique crosses will also be displayed in a separate part of the park as means of honouring the 120,000 soldiers who died while serving for Canada.

Sunrise and sunset ceremonies are held from Nov. 1-10. On Nov. 10, lanterns are placed in front of the crosses during sunset and during sunrise on Remembrance Day. A live televised ceremony will be held on Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m. through Global Calgary. The Field of Crosses encourages the public to stop in front of the crosses to pay respects by holding their hands over their hearts.

The Hangar Flight Museum (4629 McCall Way NE) will be holding its annual Remembrance Day commemorations in person. Services will be held outdoors— the museum urges the visiting public to dress for the weather. The doors open at 9:30 a.m. and donations are taken for admissions. The service will also be televised at 10:30 a.m. via CTV News.

Fort Calgary will be having a free Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11, from 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. at the Burnswest Theatre (750 9 Avenue SE). A commemorative address and benediction prayer will be delivered by RCMP Veteran’s Association chaplain, Reverend Larry J. Nicolay (Cpl., Ret.), and George Pambrum (Sgt. Major, Ret.) of the Métis Nation of Alberta. Registration is required for this event.

The Military Museums at 4520 Crowchild Trail SW will be hosting a virtual event at 10:20 a.m. via live stream on their Facebook page. The public are welcome to lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument after the ceremonies. Plastic poppies are not recommended to be laid. Museum hours will resume as normal after the ceremonies.

On Remembrance Day, Calgary Transit will be offering free transit rides for all veterans and accompanying family members. Veterans wearing uniforms or those holding veteran identification cards are also eligible.

On Nov. 5, The Calgary Flames will be hosting their Remembrance Day Ceremonies before facing off against the New Jersey Devils in the Scotiabank Saddledome during their home game.

MRU

The Field of Crosses will also honour fallen heroes at the Mount Royal University (MRU) campus. On Oct. 27, the field of crosses were installed to honour the 30 Mount Royal students who served Canada. The installation is located at the Dr. John H. Garden Memorial Park, in between Bissett School of Business and Lincoln Park East Entrance. The crosses will be on campus until Nov. 12.

The McCann Family Foundation have made the Field of Crosses memorial possible. Since 1910, hundreds of Mount Royal alumni, faculty and staff have served in the Canadian Armed Forces. The 30 Mount Royal students in memoriam are honoured through the university’s Military Memorial Bursary Program.