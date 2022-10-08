Cougars hockey standout Nolan Yaremko celebrated for U SPORTS Player of the Year award

Josh Werle, Sports Editor

The Senator Joseph A. Sullivan Trophy — awarded each year to the U SPORTS ice hockey player of the year — has made its way to Mount Royal University (MRU). Cougars men’s hockey standout Nolan Yaremko was the recipient of this honour for the 2021-22 season, and was celebrated for the award at MRU on Sept. 29. Surrounded by teammates, family and coaching staff, Yaremko and his outstanding achievements were highlighted with speeches, photographs and video packages.

Yaremko arrived at MRU for the 2019-20 season, playing a total of 18 games for the Cougars team. After battling through a back injury, Yaremko finished the season with a points-per-game average of 0.53. The 2020-21 season — which was slated to be Yaremko’s sophomore appearance — was canceled by U SPORTS due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, Yaremko healed up and the Cougars added some special talent to play alongside him.

The Cougars’ addition of Riley Sawchuk — who took home the conference rookie of the year accolade — contributed to Yaremko’s special season.

“He’s been such a compliment to my game. I really think he has been a huge part to my success and I’m very grateful that he came [to MRU],” says Yaremko.

After healing from injury, and with the addition of Sawchuk, Yaremko took the 2021-22 season by storm. At the conclusion of the regular season, Yaremko sat at a points-per-game average of 1.95. He finished the season with 39 total points — 19 goals and 20 assists — the most of any skater in the Canada West Division.

For his incredible statline during the 2021-22 season, Yaremko was awarded the U SPORTS Player of the Year award, and celebrated the accomplishment at MRU.

“It’s a great honour. I’m super glad that I got to spend it with all my friends and family here and my teammates… it’s hard to put into words. I’m very grateful for this,” says Yaremko.

Yaremko will look to bring the momentum of his award-winning season last year into the Cougars’ 2022-23 season campaign. During the team’s home-opener against the University of Alberta Golden Bears, he scored the Cougars’ first goal of the season and kicked off what is sure to be a monumental year for the team.

“We hold ourselves to a high standard since we’ve been here. We’re making a push for a national championship,” says Yaremko. “I’m very excited to spend it with the guys and we have such a great atmosphere that it’s very exciting.”