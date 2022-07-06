Four unique events to see at this year’s Calgary Stampede

by Riggs Zyrille Vergara, Publishing Editor

After a two-year hiatus, the greatest outdoor show on earth Calgary Stampede is finally here to welcome everyone to their lively fun-filled grounds. Of course, the classic most-awaited staple events like the rodeo and the rides are here again for the loyal lovers of Stampede. But the Calgary Stampede does not fail to surprise us. Here are some unique events and unique artists that people can expect from Stampede this year.

PowWow Competition

This year, Calgary Stampede is taking it up a notch with its PowWow events by adding a competition show that is free for everyone to see. From July 12-14 at 3p.m. to 6p.m. in the Saddledome, get ready to witness world-class competitors from across Canada and the United States to get a chance to win $175,000.

Eight Indigenous dance styles including Men’s Chicken, Men and Women’s Fancy, Men’s Grass, Women’s Jingle, and Men’s and Women’s Traditional, Men’s Buckskin and the Cowboy Special will be featured in the different categories between two age groups. Providing the soundtrack to the dance competition are also in-house drummers and singers.

On the first two days of the event, dancers are competing to make it to the top 20 in each category. On the last day, July 14, the top 20 in each category will compete to get into the top 10 and win cash prizes.

Powwow Times, headed by Patrick and Marrissa Mitsuing, is the main collaborator with Calgary Stampede to produce The Stampede Powwow. They have been producing events for 15 years, with both of them champion dancers themselves. According to their LinkedIn profile, everytime an event is booked with the Powwow Times, they donate some of the profits to deliver programs to people who have been affected by colonization, 60s scoop, cultural genocide, and residential schools experiences.

The well-loved Powwow demonstrations that happens in Elbow River Camp will still be available for everyone to see for all the 10 days of Stampede.

Superwheel

Calgarians and tourists from all over the world will get to experience North America’s tallest travelling ferris wheel called the Superwheel. Standing at 150 feet, the North American Midway Entertainment (NAME) boasts 36 climate-controlled gondolas that can seat four to six people each. Making its debut at the Stampede, Calgary is the only stop in Canada for the ferris wheel.

NAME says that the ferris wheel will have a “spectacular” LED display at night and will be positioned where people can see “unparalleled views” of the city.

Dog Bowl

For all the dog lovers who want to see some furry friends show off their talents, Calgary Stampede has this unknown gem of an event: the Dog Bowl. Find these adorable dogs in Hall D of BMO Centre on July 7 at 6:30 p.m., July 8-9, 11-12 and 14-17 from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and July 10, 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show is a popular staple in many fairs and festivals across North America. Their skilled team of performers and adopted dogs perform extreme dog sports and feats such as freestyle disc, dancing dogs, agility racing, and dock diving. It’s the perfect family-friendly stop for both kids and adults.

Coca-Cola Stage

Live music will never not be part of the Calgary Stampede experience. One of the most-awaited musical line-ups is from the Coca-Cola stage, with the variety of artists it brings to the event every year it happens.

But the Coca-Cola Stage will have a different location this year. Stampeders will be seeing the stage on the southwest end of Stampede Park, near the banks of the Elbow River. From the indie rock favourite Half Moon Run to the Grammy-nominated Carly Rae Jepsen and Kaskade, and also 2018 Award Winner Alessia Cara, so much will be expected from the Coca-Cola stage.

Make sure to plan your Stampede schedule by finding out the full lineup and the dates and times of their performances.