Calgary animal shelters are over capacity and they need your help

By Riggs Zyrille Vergara, Publishing Editor

With a recent huge rescue of animals from deplorable conditions, an influx of surrender requests and distemper outbreaks, pet shelters and animal welfare organizations across Calgary are struggling to keep up with their capacity challenges.

Earlier this month, nearly 100 cats and six birds were removed after going through unsanitary and unsafe conditions in a home at Monterey Park.

In a report from the Calgary Herald, Brad Nichols, director of operations and enforcement with the Calgary Humane Society said that “Feces covered everything and there was a very high ammonia level…We’ve got the animals all vet-checked but there is, unfortunately, some contagious disease within the population — which is concerning. And the behaviour of the animals is generally feral.”

It took three days for the organization to transfer the animals from the home to the shelter. This resulted with their shelter being over capacity with a waitlist and a backlog for surrender requests.

There is also an overwhelming volume of strays being taken in by the City of Calgary’s Animal Services. Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society is also struggling through a distemper outbreak with dogs in their shelter, and is also in capacity for the cats it can take in. Distemper is a highly contagious incurable viral disease affecting multiple organ systems usually found in domestic dogs and other animals such as ferrets, skunks and raccoons.

In a press release from the city, they are encouraging Calgarians to consider temporarily fostering and adopting some pets from the struggling shelters. Commonly, shelters can provide food, toys and items to a caregiver to provide the most comfort to the foster pets. Foster caregivers also need to take the pets to vet appointments but that will be paid for by the shelter.

Some additional points that the city is encouraging is to make sure that current pets are ensured so it’s easier for the city reunite owners with pets. Things such as vanity tags, microchip or tattoos as some form of additional identification on pets can also be helpful in the reuniting process.

In the same press release, the city also offered the following tips to avoid shelters: