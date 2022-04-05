Leah’s summer reads: Top five books to get after school ends

Leah Hart, Contributor

If you’re anything like me, you already have your summer reads lined up. For me, gearing up for the summer typically means having a different book ready for every road trip, plane, or train ride or to lay in the park under the sun. So I thought I would prepare you all a list of some of the books I plan to read this summer and the ones I revisit every summer. From mysteries, romance to memoirs; here’s Leah’s list of anticipatingly best books to read this summer.

#5. They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera

A novel by Adam Silvera draws you in right from the beginning. With a book having a title like this and a storyline so gripping, how could you not pick this novel up? Silvera does a wonderful job reminding us that there is no life without death, there is no love without loss and there is no hope without hopelessness.

In this heart-wrenching yet uplifting story about two people whose lives change forever over the course of one unforgettable night, you can’t help but appreciate life, love and friendship. This has been on my list for quite some time and based on the reviews, it is one of my anticipated best reads this summer, let me know what you think!

#4. Seven Days in June by Tia Williams

This book has probably one of the best prologues and first chapter I have read in a long time! This smart, sexy, joyful book about intimacy, healing and loss makes you think about giving second chances and following your heart. The plot will have you begging for more. This drama-filled book will make it impossible for you to put it down.

It’s a novel about a woman running into a past lover 15 years later who hasn’t been able to forget the experience and needs questions answered by someone she used to love. Tia Williams does an immaculate job relaying Black love and strength to her readers. This modern love story will be the best way to start your summer if you’re looking for love and romance or looking for encouragement to give someone a second chance.

#3. A Piece of Cake by Cupcake Brown

Cupcake Brown survived an incredible number of gut-wrenching and soul-shaking events before her teens were over. Brown recalls her memoir, titled A Piece of Cake, as shelves of memories about overcoming the death of a parent, childhood abuse, rape, drug addiction, infertility, alcoholism, near-death experiences and homelessness.

This exhilarating memoir tells a tale of a woman who fought for survival with the help of fellow people dealing with a substance use disorder. This story is that of friends and strangers who came to her aid at pivotal moments which allowed her to transform her life from what could have been to what is now a beautiful and fulfilling life. Not only is this at the top of my re-reads every year but it should be at the top of yours too!

The passion, rawness and authenticity that comes out of Cupcake Brown’s experience in life will make you look for ways to support your friends, family and community in more impactful and inspiring ways.

#2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

After catching the trailer for the production of Where the Crawdads Sing written by Delia Owens, I knew I had to read this coming-of-age piece about nature and love before the movie released this summer.

A love story quickly turns into a murder mystery when a local outcast referred to as the “Marsh Girl” haunts Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the coast of North Carolina. Abandoned in the marshlands, friends and foe are scarce. Kya Clark, the Marsh Girl, is hunted by police when a promising young man, who turned out to be her lover, is found dead. This haunting novel is my number one anticipated best read of the summer and the year!

#1. A Million Little Pieces by James Frey

This book is hands down one of the most “tear your heart out” books I have ever read. It tells the story of a 23-year-old who has a substance use disorder. Being an alcoholic and drug addict, he spent most of his life not paying the consequences of a single terrible thing that he did.

Frey, who is forced into a rehabilitation treatment center to learn how to cope with substance use disorder, meets Lily, who reminds him of his first love. He slowly learns to find the strength within himself to sober up and fix all of the mess he left behind for friends and family.

A Million Little Pieces shares experiences of friendship, love, family and support. The book will manage to break your heart, make you laugh and cry all on the same page. It will make you wonder where everyone involved could have been and should have been today. I recommend this to anyone who is struggling because of a friend, a family member or someone they love is battling substance use disorder. This novel will give you some insight from the very honest and very raw, real perspective of someone who’s been there, done that and lived to share their experience.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Finish all of these books this summer, come find me on campus in September and tell me about some of your favourite or least favourite parts!