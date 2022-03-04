Editors Pic

By Emily Marsten, Features Editor

Take out your old trusty camera or your newly purchased iPhone and snap your best photo yet, and let your expertise in photography be exposed to the student body. Submit your best photo to The Reflector for a chance at publication!

Each issue we will choose the best photo submission and publish it right here in The Reflector!

These photos will be examined through a number of criteria such as lighting, composition, colour and more. So, make sure you get those editing skills down! You can submit your photos to featureseditor@thereflector.ca