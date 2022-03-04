Dr Dre returns with The Contract

by · March 4, 2022

  • GTAO_UMGDigital_TheCon_opt
    After a hiatus of almost 7 years Dr Dre returns with “The Contract” available as part of the GTA Online expansion of the same name and on all major streaming platforms. Photo Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Print Edition

Archives