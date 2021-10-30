By Emily Marsten, Features Editor

Bus stories, everyone has one! Whether it’s almost sitting in that ‘wet spot’ that you’re sure is someone’s pee, meeting your one-stop soul mate or sitting next to that guy who farted, bus stories are sure to be relatable and entertaining. So we want you to send in your best bus story and the city it happened in! The story could be published right here in The Reflector, plus it will only be on a first name basis. Here’s one to get you started.

“There was this little fellow who walked up to the bus stop, chill as can be. Then all the sudden he hurriedly walks away down the street. Gone. A few minutes later he comes running back (almost misses the bus) with his hand desperately trying to hold up his pants and his belt flailing in the other hand. He did make it.” — Robby, Ontario

Email your best story to featureseditor@thereflector.ca or DM us on instagram @reflectthis.